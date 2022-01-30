The New Iberia Senior High boys soccer team has secured its place in the playoffs following their 8-0 victory over Westgate on Friday. The game, which was the last in the regular season for both teams, was also Westgate’s Senior Night, where five seniors were honored.
NISH, who will enter the playoffs with a 9-8-3 record, started the game slowly, lacking the ruthlessness in front of goal that the Yellow Jackets are capable of. Head coach Casey Friend said his team was unable to perform a proper pregame warmup, which affected the team’s first half performance.
“Can I be mad about an 8-0 win?” Friend said. “I shouldn’t be, but I was disappointed with how we performed. Nothing against Westgate, but we did not play well coming out of the gate. The boys were kind of clowning around, horse playing, not focused on the task at hand.
“I think that we were all confused with the timeline situation, we were ready to go and Westgate was slow to get out. We also didn’t warm up today, and that’s due to us clawing around a little bit. We learned something today, we can’t just turn on at the flip of a coin, we actually have to get ourselves going. We can’t clown around in playoffs or we’ll get rolled up.”
Friend said the second half performance was better, ultimately ending the game at 8-0 with around twenty minutes left on the clock. Friend said his team must now turn their attention to the playoffs.
“In the second half, they did clean it up,” he said. “I’m not happy about their performance going into the playoffs, and that’s what we have to focus on now. We find out who we pull for the playoffs on Sunday, which is a huge day for us, and then we start prepping and planning on Monday.”
Friend said his team is struggling with injuries and COVID quarantines which may have a disastrous effect on how his team is able to prepare for the postseason.
“As far as the playoffs, if we could be 100 percent healthy, I’d be excited, but we’re not,” Friend. “We lost Kevin Martinez (to an ankle injury) and we just got William Trosclair back today but he’s been out for a week and a half sick. I’ve got four or five players out on quarantine now, so if we can play on Wednesday and try to get everybody healthy, we have a shot. But we also have practice on Monday and Tuesday without a full squad. We’re going to try to get it done the best we can, and I think that if the boys work hard, we have a shot.”
Westgate finished the season with a 2-13 record, which places them far outside of the playoff spots for Division II. As the team celebrated Senior Night, the feeling was that the seniors leaving would be almost impossible to replace.
The five seniors honored on Friday were Kullen Gilliam, Peyton Lasseigne, Jaret Marceaux, Tyler Borel, and Dylan Bourque.
“The season was difficult, in the beginning we didn’t have everyone that we needed,” said Westgate coach Isaiah Pickney. “The football season went long, which was great, but by the time we got all of our players in we had injuries and quarantine to deal with. I think there were only two games that we played where we had a full roster available. I’m still very proud of everyone and the growth that I’ve seen from the start of the season to now. I’m really excited to see what the rest for the team looks like in the future.”
Ascension Episcopal 1, Catholic High 0
Catholic High finished the regular season with a home loss to Division IV rival Ascension Episcopal on Saturday. The Panthers will progress into the postseason with a 5-11-4 record.
Head coach Troy Arceneaux said his team has overcome great adversity this season, never losing hope or a desire to perform.
“I’ll tell you what, its been trying,” Arceneaux said. “Adversity, constant adversity. We started off the season down a significant number of players due to illnesses and then when we finally get some of those players back, we have injuries. Every time we walked onto the field, we never felt like we were going into these games 100% strong. That’s a tough feeling, we’ve never been in that situation before. It’s been a constant battle, all season long, with illness and injuries. Today was no different. We had some out to COVID protocol, some out to significant injuries, some out to confirmation retreats, and funerals. It’s been a constant battle to be at 100% and have these boys play at the level that they are able to.”
“Today we sustained more injuries and played the last 15 minutes a man down. We had two players on the field that didn’t get much time this season, one who didn’t get any time, and they gave everything they had today to help this team move forward.”
“The elders always say that the man upstairs won’t give you any more than He thinks you can handle, and right now He must feel like we can handle a whole lot. We keep our faith, we keep our focus, and we keep our love for each and every one of us in the locker room. The sky’s the limit, and I think that with as young as this team is, we will definitely come out swinging axes next year.”