NISH wins third-place game

ST. MARTINVILLE — Brennan Chatman scored 19 points and Jaterrius Fusilier had 18 to lead New Iberia to a 53-45 win over Franklin in the third-place game of the St. Martinville Holiday Shootout on Tuesday.
Chatman hit three 3-pointers. Wayne Randall added 8 points for NISH, which led 31-22 at halftime.
J’Michael Gary had 17 points, including three 3-pointers; Travis Zeno Jr. had 12 points with two 3-pointers; and Ken Provost had 9 points for the Hornets.
St. Martinville 55, Patterson 47
Earlier Tuesday, St. Martinville got 21 points from Harvey Broussard and 19 from Jalen Mitchell to beat Patterson.
Each hit two 3-pointers while Mitchell was 7-for-8 at the foul line and Broussard was 3-for-4. Andrew Savoy added 9 points for the Tigers.
Josiah Jennings had 15 points and Kylan Paul added 14 for the Lumberjacks.
Peabody 59, Franklin 44
In the semifinals Monday, Zytavious Morite had 25 points with five 3-pointers and Amauri Coleman had 13 for the Warhorses, going 10-for-12 at the free throw line in the second half.
J’Michael Gary had 16 points and Ken Provost had 11 for the Hornets.
Opelousas 44, New Iberia 34
In the other semifinal, Jon’Quavius McGhee had 13 points and Jayden Lazard and Kylan Williams had 9 each in a low-scoring game for the Tigers.
Jaterrius Fusilier had 11 points and Brennan Chatman had 10 for NISH.
Patterson 62, Westgate 60
Kendall Francois had 12 points, Tylon Walton and Kylan Paul had 11 points each and Ramon Paul had 10 to help Patterson edge Westgate.
Danny Lewis had 20 points to lead the Tigers. Derek Williams added 11 and Ja’Quialen Allen had 10.
St. Martinville 83, Rayne 49
St. Martinville got balanced scoring in blowing out Rayne on Monday, led by Jalen Mitchell with 22 points.
Datayvious Gabriel, Harvey Broussard and Davonte Alexander scored 11 points each and Shannon Zeno added 10 for the Tigers.
Tayshawn Colomb had 16 points for the Wolves.
Peabody 45, St. Martinville 43
Late Sunday, Peabody edged St. Martinville behind 15 points from Braiden Wagner and 10 each from Zytavious Morite and Amauri Coleman.
Datayvious Gabriel had 10 points for SMSH with Jalen Mitchell and Davontre Alexander scoring 8 each.