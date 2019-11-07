New Iberia Senior High will play host to its annual Hall of Fame series of games to open the prep basketball season Saturday at NISH’s Boys Gym.
Boys’ basketball teams from across the state will be playing single games Saturday starting at 9 a.m. and going on through the final game of the night at 7:40 p.m.
Local teams playing in the same-day tournament include Jeanerette High, Catholic High, St. Martinville and host New Iberia Senior High.
The games start at 9 a.m. with Jeanerette playing Morgan City; at 10:20 a.m. Plaquemine faces off with David Thibodaux Technicall; the 11:40 a.m. game features DeRidder playing Catholic High; the 1 p.m. game has Rayne battling Northside; the 2:20 contest sees Abbeville playing McMain of New Orleans; the 3:40 contest has Southside High playing St. Martinville; at 5 p.m. it will be Ellender facing East Ascension; at 6:20 p.m. it will be Lafayette High playing Lafayette Christian Academy and the final game of the day will be at 7:40 p.m. with NISH playing Port Allen.
The boys prep basketball season for 2019-20 begins Monday, Nov. 18.