NISH to play Australian prep team

The language will be English, but the accent will definitely not be South Louisiana as Coach Todd Russ and the New Iberia Senior High boys basketball team will play host to an exhibition basketball game against a team from Sydney Grammar School, an independent boys school in Sydney, Australia.
“Sydney Grammar is the name of the school that we are going to be competing against Monday in JV and varsity contests starting at 5 p.m,” Russ said. “It just kinda happened. I know some people that have played over there and I’ve coached some Australians but I’d by lying if I said that was the connection.
“This past spring, our travel team — Team Impact — played against two groups of Australians in Houston. I can only imagine that was the connection made when they looked at our roster and saw that all the kids were from the same high school.”
Russ theorizes that someone on the Australian side of things looked at the roster and made the effort to reach out to him at NISH and see if they would be willing to play a game.
According to the NISH coach, the team from down under is in America on a tour.
“Louisiana is one of the places they are stopping on the tour,” Russ said. “I don’t know the other team they are playing while in Louisiana but I think it was a great opportunity for our kids to play against a team that they don’t normally see and it’s a good opportunity to give the kids from Australia a chance to see South Louisiana culture.
“I’m hoping that there is going to be a good turnout and we can give the fans an exciting game.”
The game marks the second time a team from Australia will play a Teche Area school.
In 2013, ESA played host to an exhibition game against Oak Hill College, a high school that was located in New South Wales, about an hour from Sydney.
When ESA played Oak Hill, the school had to get permission from the LHSAA for the game, something that Russ said that NISH needed to do as well.
“We had to do the same thing,” Russ said. “I had to go though the LHSAA, USA Basketball got involved as well.
“It was to basically to make sure that we were playing against high school kids who were amateurs and that it wouldn’t effect our kids eligibility and that it wouldn’t jeopardize our season.
“Our AD, Jim Picheloup, coordinated everything with the LHSAA even before we got the paperwork from USA Basketball stating that this is a high school team and these are high school aged kids.”
Russ added that even during the process or arranging the game, there was the language barrier to get through.
“It’s funny because the call high schools college and colleges are called universities,” Russ said. “There was a little bit of a snag but Jim Picheloup stayed on top of it to make sure that we had this opportunity to play.”
The NISH coach said that the plan was to show the visitors from Australia as much of the South Louisiana culture as possible and planned to feed the kids after the game before they headed back to New Orleans, where they were staying.
Because the game is an exhibition, it will not count in the standings or towards the power rankings when it comes time for the playoffs.
Russ is familiar with how teams from Australia play basketball from his experience with Team Impact.
“They are fundamentally sound teams,” the NISH coach said. “And they are getting better and better with each year. They take their basketball seriously and it should be a great chance to see what our kids can do against them and what they can do against us.”