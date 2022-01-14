NISH to host Westgate in ‘fun game for fans’

The New Iberia Senior High boys basketball team looks to pick up ITS third win of the week when they host crosstown rival Westgate this evening.
The Yellow Jackets are flying high this season with a 13-6 record, an impressive start to NISH coach Chad Pourciau’s first season in charge. Excluding a close defeat to South Terrebonne, the Yellow Jackets have picked up nothing but W’s in 2022, and NISH will look to cement their position in the power rankings as they begin the second half of the season.
Pourciau said he is excited to host Westgate as the cross-town rivals always show up ready to perform.
“We’ve got two in a row now, we’ve got all our guys back,” he said. “We’re excited, always excited to play a crosstown rival, and we’ve got them at home, so three straight home games. The last two have been double-digit wins and I felt that we were the better team in both of those games.
“This rivalry, though, you can throw the records out the window. They’re going to come out and play hard and I’m sure our kids will too. It’s fun for the town, they enjoy it. Hopefully they all show up and enjoy a good basketball game.”
NISH’s Jordan Skinner seemed a little more confident than his coach, confidently stating that, “We’re going to pound them.”
“No doubt about it, we’re going to pound them,” he said. “They’ve been talking a lot, so we’re just going to prove our point tomorrow. I see (the difference in score) at fifteen plus, maybe twenty.”
Westgate has struggled so far this season, losing 10 games so far. The Tigers’ two wins have come against Class 2A opponents, but the 4A Westgate team will need to pick up a few crucial wins in district if they want to make the playoffs this season.
Many of the Tigers’ best players also play on the football team, and as the football postseason overlaps with the start of basketball, many players were either unavailable or not fit enough to provide much help for the first few weeks of the basketball season after Westgate won the Class 4A football state title in December.
On paper, this looks like NISH’s game to lose, but these games are never played on paper. On the court, against a fierce rival team, it’s anyone’s call who comes away with the win.