While New Iberia Senior High School’s football field will be used for football starting next month, for the past couple of months, a different version of football, or futbol, was being played as New Iberia Senior High boys soccer coach Casey Friend was holding a weekly 7-on-7 competition for different teams in the area.
“The 7-on-7 turned out to be really successful,” Friend said. “We didn’t do anything like this last year because of the coronavirus and everyone has been begging me to put something on, in town, and all I did was put it on and they came.
“It was fantastic.”
Friend said he had four girls teams — NISH, Catholic High, Vermilion Catholic and North Vermilion — and the CHS and Vermilion Catholic teams split into two groups so that six teams were available to play.
“Then I had eight men’s teams, which I loved because my kids were able to play against good competition,” Friend said. “So far, my kids were competing against good adults. I’ve been impressed with what they can do against good adults.”
Friend said that he had three Hispanic-based teams, one Asian-based team, his NISH varsity and junior varsity and some former NISH players in the league this year.
Two coaches participating in the girls’ league this year were new NISH girls’ coach Wayland Bourque and Catholic High girls’ coach Stefan Norris.
Bourque is in his first year at NISH and came over from Comeaux High while Norris returns to the sideline after spending a year recovering from a traffic accident.
“We came into the 7-on-7 hoping to improve the girls’ communication and getting their movements down,” Bourque said. “We’re doing speed and conditioning two days a week right now. Our last one is next week and then we work on conditioning until the season starts.”
Bourque is eager to try his hand and making the Lady Jackets as perennial power on the soocer field.
“I’m hoping to get them to mesh together so that we can change what happened in the past and move forward.” he said.
Norris returns to the sideline after a year’s hiatus. Last season, the Lady Panthers made it all the way to the Division IV semifinals, the fifth time in the program’s history they advanced that far.
CHS had one senior last year and now with eight on the team, Norris looks to continue the success.
“It feels good to be back, doing what I love and being around the players and the coaching staff,” Norris said. “I missed the camaraderie and making an impact on people’s lives.”
With the return of the majority of a successful team returning, Norris spent the summer concentrating on making sure his team improved.
“I told the girls to improve upon what you know you need to improve upon as a player and making that your focus,” he said. “We’re not playing for huge trophies or bragging rights, we’re here to find what we need to improve upon and use this time in the summer to improve upon them.”