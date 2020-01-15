NISH still atop the Class 5A power rankings

New Iberia Senior High is still atop the Class 5A power rankings according to the latest, unoffical ones released by the LHSAA Tuesday.
The Jackets (15-1 overall) have a power ranking of 42.41 still about a half-point ahead of No. 2 Natchitoches Central (15-2, 41.92) and just about a full point ahead of No. 3 Ouachita Parish (14-4, 41.42)
NISH plays host to cross-town rival Westgate Friday then heads to New Orleans to face Bonnabel Monday at Xavier and then travel to face Lafayette Christian Friday and Grand Lake Saturday before opening District 3-5A play at home against Southside on Jan. 31.
In Class 4A, Westgate (6-10) is 32nd in the power rankings and squarely on the bubble.
The Tigers play NISH Friday before opening District 5-4A play at St. Thomas More Tuesday.
In Class 3A, St. Martinville (17-4) is now sixth in the power rankings, right behind Lutcher and ahead of Booker T. Washington.
The Tigers beat Cecilia Tuesday night, play Breaux Bridge Friday, then start District 6-3A play Tuesday at home against Abbeville.
Erath (0-15) is 51st in the power rankings. The Bobcats lost at Vermilion Catholic Tuesday, travel to Highland Baptist Friday, then open District 6-3A play at home against Kaplan Tuesday.
In Class 2A, Franklin (11-8, 36.64) is eighth in the power rankings, just behind Delhi Charter (36.65) but ahead of Avoyelles (36.61).
The Hornets beat West St. Mary Tuesday, travel to Jeanerette Friday, then hit the road Monday to face Ascension Episcopal all in District 7-2A play.
Despite the loss to FSH, West St. Mary (8-9) is 15th in the power rankings, still in the top half of the bracket,
The Wolfpack are also in district play, traveling to Catholic High Friday before playing host to Loreauville Tuesday and Breaux Bridge Wednesday.
Delcambre (8-10), Jeanerette (6-14) and Loreauville (4-6) are 42nd, 44th and 45th in the power rankings respectively. Currently on the outside looking in when it comes to playoffs.
Delcambre is at Loreauville Friday, at Vermilion Catholic Monday and plays host to Jeanerette Tuesday.
Jeanerette plays host to Franklin Friday, travels to Delcambre Tuesday and then plays host to Catholic High Jan. 24.
Loreauville play Delcambre Friday and WSM Tuesday.
In Class A, Centerville (5-8) is 13th in the power rankings.
The Bulldogs lost to Morgan City Wednesday and open District 8-A play at home against Central Catholic Tuesday.
In Division III, Catholic High (8-8, 29.68) is ninth in the power rankings, trailing St. Charles by almost two full points (31.55).
The Panthers
In Division IV, Hanson (2-6) is 17th in the power rankings and Highland Baptist (2-10) is 26th in the power rankings.
Hanson is off Friday and open District 8-A play at home against Vermilion Catholic Tuesday.
Highland plays host to Erath Friday, then opens District 8-A play at home against Covenant Christian Tuesday
In Division V, ESA (12-7) is third in the power rankings. The Falcons opened District 7-B play with a win Tuesday against Lacassine and will play host to JS Clark Leaadership Academy Saturday. Cade.