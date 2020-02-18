After spending two weeks of the season as the No. 1 seed in Class 5A and then dropping to as low as the No. 5 seed with a two-losing skid, New Iberia Senior High enters the final week of the regular season as it ended last week, as the No. 3 seed in Class 5A.
The Jackets (24-4) are still behind No. 2 seed Ouachita Parish and ahead of No. 4 seed Alexandria Senior High.
With two games left, at Acadiana today and home against Sulphur Friday, the Jackets are half a point behind Ouachita Parish for the second seed and still have an outside chance of catching them and passing them for the second seed in the playoffs.
In Class 4A, Westgate (9-14) is 23rd in the power rankings with two games left in the regular season, at Northside today and home against Carencro Friday.
While the final seeding remains to be determined, Westgate won’t be able to make up enough ground to get in the top half of the draw and as a result, will be on the road in the first round of the playoffs next week.
In Class 3A, St. Martinville (24-6) is sixth in the power rankings with two games left in the regular season, tonight at David Thibodaux and Friday at home against Crowley.
SMSH has a chance to catch Booker T. Washington for fifth seed but can also be caught by both seventh seed Lutcher and eighth seed Richwood.
Regardless of the final position, St. Martinville will be home in the first round of the playoffs next week.
Also in Class 3A, Erath (0-25) is the 52nd seed. With two games left in the regular season, at Crowley today and home against Abbeville Friday, the Bobcats are looking to avoid a winless season.
In Class 2A, Franklin (21-8) is still the fifth seed. The Hornets most likely won’t be able to catch fourth seed Lakeview but still can be caught by sixth seed Madison Parish.
With one game left in the regular season, Thursday at home against Catholic High, Franklin will be home in the first round of the playoffs next week and are looking to stay in the top eight to get a second round game at home as well, barring an upset.
West St. Mary (14-14) is currently the 18th seed in the postseason. With two games left in the regular season, tonight at home against Delcambre and Thursday against Ascension Episcopal, the Wolfpack are looking to get into the top 16 and a home first round game, otherwise WSM will be on the road in the first round next week.
Delcambre (15-15) has moved up to 32 in the power rankings and is on the bubble. In addition to the game against WSM, the Panthers close out the regular season Thursday at home against Houma Christian.
If seeding hold, Delcambre would be on the road in the first round at the top-ranked team, currently Port Allen.
Jeanerette (36th) and Loreauville (45th) can’t make up enough ground over the final week to get into the playoffs.
In Class A, Centerville (10-14) is 15th in the power rankings. The Bulldogs have two game left, tonight on the road against Hanson and Friday night at home against Highland Baptist.
Centerville is hoping for a good finish and stay in the top 16 for a first round home playoff game.
In Division III, Catholic High (16-10) is still the eight seed. The Panther have one game left, at Franklin Thursday. CHS is still looking to stay in the top eight for a home playoff game.
In Division IV, Hanson (24th) and Highland (25th) can’t make up enough ground to get into the top 16 and make the playoffs this season.
Finally, in Division V, ESA (17-12) is still the second seed with one week to go. The Falcons have two home games left, against St. John tonight and North Vermilion Friday.
ESA, can still be caught by Family Christian in the final week, but if the Falcons can hold onto the second seed, they would have to a bye into the quarterfinals.