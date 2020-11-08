NISH shuts out Comeaux 49-0; Loreauville rolls past WSM 46-6

LAFAYETTE — Defense and special teams helped spark a 49-point first-half explosion for New Iberia Senior High, which beat Comeaux 49-0 Friday in a District 3-5A game.
The game was reportedly stopped by referees in the fourth quarter because of fighting between the teams.
NISH led 14-0 in the first quarter on a pair of touchdown runs by Alvin George III, who returned from injury to lead the Yellow Jackets with 59 yards on the ground.
The Jackets then got a 510-yard punt return by Taylor Williams and a 17-yard touchdown run from Markel Linzer to close out the first quarter, and an 80-yard punt return for a score by Tyce Fusilier and two defensive touchdowns in the second quarter to put the game well out of reach. Mike Akins returned a fumble 27 yards and then Mason Cummings returned a fumble 12 yards for another TD.
NISH held Comeaux to 49 total yards. Neither team completed a pass, with New Iberia running for 128 yards.
New Iberia improved to 4-2 overall and 1-2 in district. Comeaux, which had two games canceled/postponed because of COVID-19, fell to 0-4 and 0-3.
The Yellow Jackets travel to Sulphur on Saturday for a district game.
Loreauville 46, West St. Mary 6
LOREAUVILLE — Ethan Simon ran for 92 yards and three touchdowns, Calep Jacob threw for a TD and ran for another, and Evan Simon and Chris Anthony also scored on the ground as Loreauville remained unbeaten.
The Tigers improved to 6-0 overall and 5-0 in District 7-2A with the homecoming win. Loreauville faces Ascension Episcopal (5-0, 4-0) with the winner holding the upper hand in the race for the district title.
Simon scored two first-quarter touchdowns, sandwiched around a 75-yard scoring pass from Jacob to Aidan Dooley, to give the Tigers a 21-0 lead heading into the second quarter.
Ejay Davis gave WSM (2-4, 2-3) its only points on a seven-yard TD run in the second quarter, but the 2-point conversion attempt failed.
Simon then scored on a 50-yard run and Jacob on an 11-yard run for a 33-6 halftime lead. Anthony scored on a six-yard run in the third quarter and Evan Simon on an eight-yard run in the fourth.
Jacob completed four of five pass attempts for 107 yards and was intercepted once, by DeYontre Fuselier.
The Tigers netted 330 total yards and limited the Wolfpack to 109 total yards, including 80 yards passing.
Vermilion Catholic 55, Centerville 20
CENTERVILLE — Sixth-ranked Vermilion Catholic remained unbeaten and handed Centerville its first district loss of the season Friday.
VC improved to 5-0 overall and 3-0 in District 8-A. Centerville fell to 4-2 and 2-1.
The Eagles led 13-8 after one quarter and outscored the Bulldogs 42-6 over the next two periods. CHS added another TD in the fourth quarter.
Tyler Gunner had 131 yards on the ground and a touchdown for the Bulldogs, scoring on a 72-yard run in the first quarter. Travis Billiot added the 2-point conversion.
Billiot scored on a 78-yard run in the third quarter and finished with 97 rushing yards. Nico Derouen added the final touchdown. Centerville rushed for 283 yards.
The Bulldogs face Hanson Thursday in Franklin in a district game.