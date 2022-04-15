New Iberia Senior High’s Christian Thomas is a bit different from most other multi-sport athletes, who generally stick to just one sport per season. For Thomas, his senior year has seen a busy spring season, with the outfielder also spending his time winning multiple track honors in the 100-meter and 4x100-meter relay.
The Yellow Jackets baseball team currently has an 11-18 record this season and is on a nine-game win drought amidst a tough district schedule. Despite the team’s struggles, Thomas has impressed recently for NISH.
“Baseball has been going well,” he said. “I’ve been hot offensively these past couple of games, and I’m just looking forward to picking up a few wins to find our way into the playoffs.”
While the baseball team may have a shaky record, Thomas’ performances on the track leave little doubt about his quality. First place 100-meter finishes in both the Panther and Tabasco Relays have given Thomas a top spot on the NISH track team. The Yellow Jackets have also picked up back-to-back second-place finishes in the 4x100-meter relay, for which Thomas is the final runner of the team.
Baseball coach Eli Lewellyn said that Thomas’ athletic abilities are well known throughout the region.
“Christian is a natural athlete,” Lewellyn said. “In football, baseball, and track, everyone in the district is aware of his speed.”
While balancing multiple sports is never easy, Thomas said that the difference in schedules between the two sports makes it easier.
It’s pretty easy, baseball games are on different days than track meets so I’m able to do them both,” he said. “After baseball practice, I go and get some reps in with track.”
Lewellyn agreed, adding that Thomas never lets one sport jeopardize his performance for the other team.
“Christian does a great job of taking care of what he needs to with us, and then immediately after he’s done with us he goes and runs track meets, so he does a good job,” he said.
With both seasons winding down in April, Thomas already has his sights set on what he wants to achieve in both sports for his senior season.
“Our district track meet is at Comeaux, and I’m hoping to win district and move on to regionals and get another win over there to move on to state,” he said. “I have faith that (the baseball team) can get more wins and make our way into the playoffs. We can probably upset somebody.”