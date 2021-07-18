Kedrick Phillips has been playing defense ever since he got to high school and starting playing football for New Iberia Senior High School.
But this year as a senior, he’s also slated to play some running back for NISH. Specifically, he’ll play the fullback in head coach Curt Ware’s Wing-T attack.
“It’s been going good,” Phillips said. “It’s fun being on that side of the ball.”
He also said that it took him a while to adapt to being on the offensive side during the spring.
Being a two-way player is rare in Class 5A football, and Phillips is ready to embrace the challenge.
“For me, I really don’t find it that hard,” he said. “Like I said, it’s fun playing on both sides of the ball.
“Plus, it’s gratifying to know that coach has enough faith in me to play both sides.”
But Phillips made his mark last year as a defensive player.
“There was a play against Lafayette High,” Phillips said. “They called a 10-and-out and the receiver went for the ball and I came down and hit him hard.
“Unfortunately, he held onto to the ball but I hit him hard and he knew what was coming the rest of the game.”
The NISH senior takes special motivation from last year into the upcoming season.
“Last year, to know that we made it that far made me want to work harder to get ready for this season,” Phillips said.
As for personal goals for the 2021 season, Phillips has a couple in mind, one for each side of the ball.
“Defensively, I’d like four picks this year,” he said. “And offensively, I’d like to help out the team as much as possible and maybe get about 10 touchdowns.”