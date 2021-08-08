Gavin Lilly has a goal this year for the New Iberia Senior High School offensive line — to give up zero sacks this season.
The big fellow splits time between center and tackle for the Jackets and has a very important job.
“I’m the leader of the offensive line right now and it’s up to me to make sure that the line calls are correct and that the entire line is on the same page on every play,” he said.
While he plays two positions along the offensive line, Lilly prefers one over the other.
“I prefer to play tackle,” he said. “You get beat up too much at center while at tackle you get more looks by college coaches.”
And the big fellow is being recruited by Nicholls and Louisiana College.
When it comes to NISH football over the spring and summer, Lilly is all about making sure the offensive line is ready to go.
“We’re all working hard to make sure that we are ready both physically and mentally,” he said. “Despite all the rain we’ve had to deal with, we’ve been successful at getting prepare for the season.”
What he wants in the fall is to get back to the playoffs and another winning season for the Jackets.
“Getting it done and getting a championship, hopefully,” he said.
Getting it done happened last year against Acadiana.
“I got a pancake blocks against Acadiana,” he said. “It was five yards downfield from the line and led to a touchdown instead of a field goal.”