NISH’s Johnson a key performer for Centenary this year

SHREVEPORT — Centenary College recently captured its first men’s basketball conference championship since 1980, and local product Ralph Johnson played a huge part in the Gents’ success.
A 6-foot-0, 180-pound freshman who prepped under head coach Todd Russ at NISH, Johnson was named Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Newcomer of the Year after averaging 10.9 points per game and shooting 47.3% from the field for the Gents.
“We had a good regular season,” said Centenary assistant coach Paul Reed, who is also a Teche area native. “We had a bunch of young guys who jelled at the conference tournament.”
The 18-9 Gents, winners of 10 straight, got 17 points in the conference title game from Johnson, who made 7-of-9 field goals.
“Ralph has exceeded expectations but I’m not surprised,” Reed said. “I watched him play for two years while coaching in the area. I knew he had the potential to be very good.
“You know that anybody coached by Todd Russ is going to be what they call ‘Russ Tough.’ You know they’re going to succeed because coach Russ is a hard coach who pushes his kids and does a great job.”
As the season has progressed, so has Johnson.
“Ralph made the All-Tournament Team,” Reed said. “He has continued to step his game up with dishing out assists, rebounding and guarding.
“One thing that stands out is that Ralph had one of his best games vs. St. Thomas, which is ranked No. 2 in Division III. He scored 28 points (in a 99-89 win on February 14).”
That was a season and career-high outing for Johnson, the Gents’ starting point guard.
“Ralph is a low-key guy on and off the court,” Reed said. “He’s the first one in the gym and the last one out.
“When the other guys were in the dorm playing games, Ralph was in the gym getting better. You can see he’s well-coached from what coach Russ did with him at NISH.”
Johnson will lead the Gents vs. UT-Dallas (21-6) in the first round of the NCAA Division III Men’s Basketball Championship Friday at 6 P.M. in Richardson, Texas.