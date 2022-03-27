Darren Degeyter of New Iberia Senior High, seated at center, signs to play baseball at Belhaven University on Friday as Beverly Boatner and Roland Degeyter look on. Head Coach Eli Lewellyn, standing second from left, said Degeyter has a bright future ahead of him.
Matthew Louviere / The Daily Iberian
New Iberia Senior High senior shortstop Derron Degeyter signed to play baseball at Belhaven University on Friday.
“It's awesome,” said Degeyter. “I’m blessed to be able to continue playing baseball at the college level.”
Degeyter explained that he will be playing shortstop at Belhaven, a position that he began at NISH this year.
“We talked and they are looking for a shortstop,” he said. “This is my first year at shortstop (for NISH) but I feel like I’m doing a good job and that I belong there.”
Yellow Jackets head coach Eli Lewellyn agreed, saying that Degeyter has the ability needed to make the jump to the collegiate level.
“Derron is a solid infielder for us,” he said. “As a hitter, he’s given us solid at-bats throughout the season. He has some athleticism, speed, and he does a good job being a quality player who works hard.
“Going into last year, we worked him out a lot as middle infielder, as a second baseman. I really see infielders in general as utility players that can play multiple positions in that space. Derron last year was primarily a second baseman, but after last year we saw him as a natural fit for the shortstop position and he’s done a good job at fitting into that spot. Over the course of this year, despite it being his first year, he really is ready for that position because his arm strength has improved, he’s been a solid fielder, so overall I think he’s ready for that at the next level.”
Degeyter said he chose Belhaven because of the atmosphere during his campus tour.
“It seemed like a good fit,” he said. “When I visited it felt like home, it was nice to go there. The players made me feel good, same with the coaches. I’d like to thank all of my family and the coaches and players that helped me get here.”