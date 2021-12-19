NISH’s Cook signs with Texas Southern

New Iberia Senior High defensive lineman Quintin Cook, seated at center, signed a national letter of intent with Texas Southern on Wednesday. Seated with Cook are parents Allen and Gerdyn Cook. Standing from left are NISH head football coach Curt Ware, Gerald Durall, Tyler Cook, Levetta Durall and NISH principal Curt Landry.
New Iberia Senior High football senior Quintin Cook signed with Texas Southern University on Wednesday.
Cook will continue his career as a defensive end for the Tigers after stellar high school performances that included a second-round playoff run in 2020.
Cook says that he had other offers from schools across the country, but that the atmosphere at Texas Southern made it an attractive choice.
“It feels good,” said Cook. “It feels like somewhere you want to play football. I had (offers from) Memphis, Southeastern and ULM.”
“I liked their environment and everything. I wanted to go somewhere new.”
Cook was signed to play football, but is a dual-sport athlete at NISH. With the basketball season in full swing, Cook is working hard to help the Yellow Jackets be successful on the court. Basketball coach Chad Pourciau says that, above all, Cook is a great person.
“He’s a great kid,” said Pourciau. “So coachable, listens to everything, and is a great kid. He’s a positive person to be around.”
Speaking about whether Texas Southern would be a good fit for Cook, Pourciau said, “They showed interest early and he’s a real loyal, committed kid. I think the fact that they were in it for the long run helped make his decision.”