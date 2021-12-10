The New Iberia Yellow Jackets boys basketball team continued to impress in coach Chad Pourciau’s first year at the helm at his alma mater with a 73-30 rout of Welsh at home Thursday.
The Yellow Jackets were paced by Wayne Randall-Bashay’s 17 points. The 6-foot-5 sophomore showed off a wide variety of moves while scoring 8 first-quarter points.
Randall-Bashay displayed his range by hitting three 3-pointers, two in the second quarter. He also made several shots on power moves near the basket for NISH, which improved to 8-1.
“Man, he has so much potential to be a really good player,” Pourciau said. “I’m really excited about him.”
Pourciau compared the sophomore to Deandre Hypolite, an all-state guard/forward who helped Breaux Bridge to both a Class 4A state title and a runner-up finish during Pourciau’s tenure with the Tigers.
“Wayne has the long build and the same skill set, except Wayne shoots it a little better,” Pourciau said. “I don’t know if Wayne is as tough yet as Deandre, but I’m excited. Wayne is so good in spurts. Once he figures it out, he’s going to be a problem.”
Sixth man Christian Walker added 16 points with 10 in the second quarter. Walker also nailed three 3’s.
“I love him in that sixth man role,” Pourciau said of the junior. “He can score the ball. Anytime we go to him off the bench, he can come in and knock down shots right away. He gives us instant offense.”
NISH advanced its lead to 41-25 at halftime. Welsh (4-3) was held scoreless for the first six minutes of the third quarter as Walker and point guard Jordan Skinner helped wreak havoc by forcing several turnovers.
The Greyhounds were limited to one field goal in both the third and fourth quarter. The Yellow Jackets also played clean defense with Welsh only going to the three-throw three times.
“We went to a 1-3-1 and that gave them some problems,” Pourciau said of the third-quarter defensive strategy. “We have some length. They didn’t have a guy over 6-foot-1, and we have multiple guys over 6-2. Of our nine top players, seven are 6-2 or taller.
“I have eight guys that I’m really comfortable with, and 10 guys that I trust in certain situations. I’ve been pleased, and we get Kylin Dugas back at mid-term. He’s a transfer guard from Westgate. He’s not tall like the other ones, but he’s going to give us a spark.”
Tylin Bray added 10 points for NISH, which has received steady offensive production from Dylan Edmond, Jayden Westley, Austin Delahoussaye, Quinton Cook and Skinner. who combined for 28 points.
“Everybody who has played this year has scored,” Pourciau said. “That’s one thing I’ve been impressed with. Everybody on the floor can get a basket.
“For us to be good, it’s going to come down to how we guard and rebound. We have to do both consistently. We don’t score really well, but I think we can score enough to win.”