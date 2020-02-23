It may not have been the prettiest of wins, but New Iberia Senior High head boys basketball coach Todd Russ was more than happy to take it as his Jackets closed out the regular season with a 61-36 District 3-5A win over Sulphur Friday.
“We wasn’t real sharp tonight,” Russ said after the game. “You’ve go the hoopla (Senior Night), the extra festivities and Sulphur came in here with a lot to prove.
“I give them a couple of years and Sulphur is going to be a tough team and a tough place to play.
“We survived tonight. We survived.”
With the win, NISH clinches a share of the District 3-5A title with a 6-1 record, tied with Lafayette High and Comeaux for district honors and fiinshed the season with a 26-4 record.
Most importantly, the win likely keeps the Jackets as the No. 3 seed in the Class 5A playoff when brackets are released Monday, which means that unless there is an upset in the first round, NISH will be home all the way through the quarterfinals in the postseason.
‘That’s what we potentially have,” Russ said. “But there has been so much movement over the past two weeks and there is still so much more movement to come before the brackets are released.”
But if the current seeding hold, NISH will be home Friday night against No. 30 seed HIggins in the first round.
“Regardless of who it is, we’re now in the one game season.
“All is about is playing your best for one game because if you lose, you go home.
“We’ve worked hard to get a quarterfinals game at home and now we can have that if we do what worked hard and practiced hard for all year.”
Against Sulphur, the Jackets came out on fire and simply dominated the Tors from the opening tip.
NISH held Sulphur to 10 points in the first quarter, six points in the second quarter and five points in the third quarter.
Even the 15 points in the third quarter that the Tors scored still wasn’t enough to make a dent in the score as the Jackets simply turned up the defensive pressure on the visitors from the Lake Charles-area.
“We shared the district title tonight and they’re the three best teams in the district,” Russ said.
Even with the few remaining question marks about seeding and playoffs, the one thing that did happen was the share of the district title.
‘Everybody held serve at home. All the games came down to the wire. We’re in the position that we should be in heading into the playoffs.”
Russ had praise for his seniors playing their last home regular season game.
“JaQuan (Latula) came out and played exceptionally well,” Russ said. “He was able to make a huge shot and got himself going early.
“Stiles (Jolivet) was a leader as always. He didn’t shoot the ball particularly well.
“(Aaron) Mandeville got it going at one point but we go as Jolivet goes.
“We just have to make sure that he’s healthy and ready to go.”