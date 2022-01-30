The New Iberia Senior High girl’s soccer team finished the regular season with an emphatic win over Westminster Christian Academy on Saturday.
NISH enters the playoffs with a regular season record of 13-7-1 and a district record of 1-5. The Lady Yellow Jackets will find out who their first round playoff opponent is on Sunday when brackets are released by the LHSAA.
NISH began the game with an early goal from Paige Viator in the fourth minute. Despite numerous chances, the Westminster defense held the game to 1-0 into halftime. The Lady Yellow Jackets returned to the field with a purpose, scoring five more goals to finish the game 6-0. Paige Viator, Gabi Sorrel, Anaka Leger, Talia Touchet, Cameron Delahoussaye, and Dani Menard all scored a goal each against Westminster.
Head coach Waylan Bourque said his first season in charge at NISH has been a success.
“First year here, I was more excited about getting the girls to pay together,” Bourque said. “Next year we are going to focus on more of our tactics and our skills. This year was not a rebuilding year, but more an introduction. Me coming onboard, a lot of them resented that, possibly, they didn’t know what to expect, so we just needed to get everyone together this year to end on a positive note.”
Bourque said his team played well against Westminster, but still has some work to do to be successful in the long run.
“We’re still building, we’re still having issues as far as our connections and our forward runs. We’re dealing with a lot of injuries right now, and our bench isn’t too deep, so we’ll probably struggle a bit in the first round of the playoffs. I’m hoping that the team shows up healthy enough for us to be able to compete with them.
Bourque said he has an idea about which team they may face in the playoffs, but had to wait until all the Saturday games are finished to know for sure.
“I think right now it’ll be either Byrd, Barbe, or Lafayette High,” he said. “I prefer to stay local, but it’ll be one of those teams unless something switches around.”