ST. MARTINVILLE — New Iberia Senior High beat Cecilia 49-28 Saturday in the semifinals of the St. Martinville Senior High Holiday Shootout to advance to today’s finals where they will play Rayne, which upset Peabody 68-67 in the other semifinal.
Individual statistics for the game were not available as of press time but will be reported when received.
In other games Saturday, host St. Martinville Senior High advanced to the fifth-place game with a 71-46 win over Patterson. The Tigers will face Breaux Bridge at 2:30 p.m.
Franklin beat Alexandria Senior High 67-60 Saturday to advance to today’s Consolation Bracket finals and will play Tioga at 1 p.m.
SMSH 71, Patterson 46
Datayvious Gabriel had 18 points and Jalen Mitchell added 13 for the Tigers, who jumped out to an 18-10 first quarter lead and pulled away by outscoring the Lumberjacks 29-9 in the second quarter.
Kai Schexnayder led Patterson with eight points.
Franklin 67, Alexandria 60
Kim Michael Provost had 21 points and J’Michael Gray added 18 as Franklin survived a fourth-quarter rally from Alexandria to make the consolation finals.
FSH led 50-37 after three quarters and held on for the win.
Desmond McQuain had 20 for Alexandria.
Teurlings 57,
Jeanerette 40
LAFAYETTE — Matthew Marceaux led the way with 14 points as Teurlings beat Jeanerette 57-40 Friday in the St. Thomas More Sunkist Shootout.
Caleb Thomas added 13 for the Rebels, who led 11-5 at the end of the first quarter and outscored Jeanerette 17-11 in the second quarter to take control of the game.
Taylor Tallmore led the Tigers with a game-high 16 points in the losing effort while Jordan Banks added 10 points.
Franklin 60,
Church Point 30
ST. MARTINVILLE — J’Michael Gray had 27 points as Franklin blew past Church Point 60-30 in the semifinals of the consolation bracket at the St. Martinville Senior High Holiday Shootout Friday.
Kim Michael Provost added 14 for the Hornets, who took control of the game with a 19-6 run in the second quarter.
In other basketball games, Catholic High lost 59-43 to Iowa at the North Vermilion Tournament Friday, no stats were reported.