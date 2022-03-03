The New Iberia Senior High boys’ basketball team found itself in unfamiliar territory on Tuesday, missing shots they normally would hit and falling behind district rival Barbe 17-9 in the first quarter of their second-round playoff game.
“We just didn’t guard at all,” NISH head coach Chad Pourciau said. “We gave up 17 points in the first quarter. That’s gotta be the most we’ve given up all year.”
Senior guard Jordan Skinner said Pourciau told the team that Barbe simply wanted the win more than NISH did in the first quarter.
“Coach basically told us that they wanted it more than us, so we had to come back even harder in the second quarter,” Skinner said. “We came back harder. It was big time shots that I took. I wasn’t making any, but I hit the ones that sparked a comeback.”
Behind important field goals from Skinner and fellow seniors Tylin Bray and Quinten Cook, the Yellow Jackets rallied to take a 23-22 lead going into halftime. NISH added 13 points in the third quarter and a dominant 16 points in the fourth to finish the game with a 52-45 win.
Pourciau said that the first quarter performance from his team was poor, but he anticipated it.
“I wasn’t happy with it but I saw it coming,” he said. “Our defensive practice yesterday was a waste of an hour and a half of their life and my life. It was bad, so I kind of expected a slow start defensively, and that’s what happened.”
Pourciau credits many factors for the team’s loss of focus, but said that none of those excuses matter.
“The bottom line is that you’ve got to show up and play,” he said. “We’re not in school, it’s Mardi Gras, we played Barbe already and beat them, so I think a lot of things go into it. We weren’t locked in defensively at all.”
Despite the slow start, Christian Walker led the scoring for NISH with 14 points.Wayne Randall-Bashay (10 points), Tylin Bray (10 points), and Jordan Skinner (9 points) also helped NISH rally for the win.
Pourciau credits the team’s ability to let go of their panic with the comeback.
“We were down six and it felt like we were playing down twenty,” he said. “We were just rushing everything, missing layups , we were in panic mode a little bit. I tried to tell them, ‘it’s the first half, just settle down and be us, us is good enough so just settle down and be us.’
“Don’t try to be anything that we’re not, don’t try to do too much. We’ve got a good group of guys, so just share the ball, be connected as one group, and we’ll be fine. Up, down, doesn’t matter, we’ll be just fine.”
It’s exactly that kind of confidence in their own brand of basketball that the Yellow Jackets will need to turn to in their next matchup against No. 5 seed Ouachita Parish.
“We can’t be satisfied, Pourciau said. “We have a quarterfinal game at home and we face a tough Ouachita team coming in. I saw that they beat Southside by about 30, so if we want to win on Friday we’ve got to be a lot better than we were tonight. I’m happy for them, it’s the first time that we’ve made the quarters in five years so we’re going to try to enjoy it, but we’ve got a bigger test on Friday.”
NISH will host Ouachita Parish today at New Iberia Senior High. The game is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. The winner will advance to the LHSAA Boys Marsh Madness tournament to face the winner of the game between No. 1 seed Zachary and No. 8 seed Natchitoches Central.