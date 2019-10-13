New Iberia Senior High head football coach Curt Ware said it best as he walked to the endzone to meet his team after Friday’s District 3-5A contest against Lafayette High.
“That’s what I’m talking about,” Ware yelled to his team after his Jackets took out five weeks of frustration on the Lions in pummeling LHS 42-11 for NISH’s first win of the season.
The Jackets put together an offense surge, a defensive wall and even got to show off of special teams as well as New Iberia improve to 1-5 overall and 1-2 in district and in the process, kept their playoff hopes alive.
“That’s always been the goal for this season, to make the playoffs,” Ware said after the win. “We took a big step towards doing that with this win.”
And what a win it was.
After being so close to tasting victory several times this season, it was long-time rival Lafayette that felt the sting from the Yellow Jackets
“It’s been a long time coming,” Ware said. “We play the toughest schedule in the state as far as it goes with power points, strength factor and all that and if showed tonight because they haven’t played the schedule that we’ve played
“I think that we’ve gotten better and I’m really proud of the kids and what they did.”
It was a dominating performance from the start.
NISH held a team that had been averaging close to 40 points per game to no points in the first quarter and only three points in the first half.
The Jackets meanwhile had the ball four times in the first half and scored a touchdown on all four possessions, two rushing touchdown and a passing touchdown to Markel Linzer and a rushing touchdown to Tyce Fusilier.
“I think the wing-T is a great offense,” Ware said. “I mean it’s the only one I know. I think that it helps you because teams don’t see it. I don’t know the last time that Lafayette High has seen it.
“It was definitely was to our advantage tonight. We did a good job blocking, the back ran hard, it just all came together tonight.”
The numbers bear out what Ware said.
The Jackets rushed for 33 yards as a team with Fusilier accounting for 156, including a 56 yard touchdown run in the second quarter, while both Alvin George and Linzer each had 84 yards rushing in the game with Linzer accounting for two scores on the ground and a third score on a 56 yard pass play from Taegan Bourque on a half-back option pass.
And to add insult to injury, NISH blocked a Lafayette High punt in the fourth quarter that Quinton Cook recovered in the endzone for a touchdown.
Defensively, while Lafayette High did account for 340 yards of offense, NISH forced a fumble and forced four punts and stopped the Lions on fourth down twice. The Jackets’ defense also sacked LHS quarterback Xan Saunier four times in the game.
“We were able to get pressure from our front line without having to blitz,” Ware said. “The defensive line played a great game and our secondary did a good job.
“We just played a total football game.”
After an 0-5 start, NISH starts the second half of the schedule with a win. Next up, a battle at No. 5 ranked Acadiana.
“Coming into this game, I told the team that we have five games left,” Ware said. “Obviously, we’d like to get wins in all five games. “But I told them that if we can get four out of five wins, we still have a chance to be a playoff team.”