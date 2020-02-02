It wasn’t the prettiest of games, but in the end, it was pretty enough as New Iberia Senior High opened District 3-5A play Friday with a 66-46 win over Southside High.
Jaterrius Fusilier had 16 points and led four players in double-figures as NISH improved to 18-3 overall and 1-0 in district.
“Tonight was an ugly game, not in the sense that the officiating was bad, I’m not saying that the officiating was bad, but we put officials in a tough spot because no one got into a flow of the game,” NISH coach Todd Russ said. “The emphasis now is on hand-checking and it took away our aggression on the defensive side of the ball.
“The difference in the game tonight was that we had some guys step up and make some shots. I thought we could have done better in some spots but for us to hold a team like Southside to 46 points and only 10 in the last quarter was the big difference.”
Allen Walker had 15 points, Jaquan Latulas added 11 and Brennan Chatman finished with 10 for the Jackets, who entered the week as the No. 3 team in Class 5A.
“We’ve been waiting for Brennan Chatman to break loose all year and tonight he was able to get some big baskets for us,” Russ said. “He showed his hands tonight and that was good.
“The thing about us is that we have multiple guys who can shoot if they get going. And we were able to them loose tonight and we were able to hit some shots.”
After spending most of the season playing out of district competition, Russ was happy to get into district play.
“District for us is going to be a six game season because we don’t play that second round of district games,” the NISH coach said. “Every game is huge. We go to Karr (Saturday) and then we go to Comeaux, which is playing very well with the eight seniors that they have.
“Each night we are going to have to prepare differently but its good to get into district play because there is some familiarity. We can do some some things because we know the tendencies of our opponents. District play is going to be interesting this year because Comeaux and Lafayette High are very good and even with the rest of the district, you can’t sleep on anyone.”
After reeling off 11 wins and moving the No. 1 seed position in the Class 5A power rankings, NISH had a two-game losing skid against cross-town rival Westgate and then No. 5 seed Bonnabel.
Since then, NISH has rolled off three wins, including a beat down of Lafayette Christian, as the Jackets close in on 20 wins.
Russ attributed that recent success to the hard work of his players.
“The kids did the work,” the NISH coach said. “That’s what our guys do, they work hard.
“We’ve played some good competition and some good ball and since those losses, the kids have gotten back on track and continued to get better.”
The Jackets played at Edna Karr Saturday night and a report of the game was not available by press time. NISH goes back into District 3-5A play at Comeaux Tuesday, part of four game road swing before the Jackets return home against Lafayette High on Valentine’s Day.