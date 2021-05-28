New Iberia Senior High School graduate Morgan Carrier was named to the 2020-21 Louisiana Sports Writers Association Women’s Basketball Teams, which were released by the LSWA on Thursday.
Carrier, a native of New Iberia, added to her postseason accolades with her honorable mention selection after helping Southeastern Louisiana to its first winning season since 2008-09 and its best-ever Southland Conference finish. At the conclusion of the 2020-21 season, Carrier, a senior guard, was named third-team All-Southland Conference along with sophomore teammate Hailey Giaratano.
The All-Louisiana team was led by LSU senior guard Khayla Pointer, who was named the Louisiana Player of the Year, and Coach of the Year Garry Brodhead of the University of Louisiana. The team was voted on by members of the LSWA and sports media relations directors across the state.
“Morgan put in so much work to get to this point in her career,” Southeastern head coach Ayla Guzzardo said. “The biggest difference for Morgan this season was her consistency. We could count on her production every game and that was a result of the effort Morgan’s put in to be better on and off the court.”
Carrier led Southeastern and ranked 10th in the Southland with 12.3 points per game. She also ranked among the league leaders in field-goal percentage (45.1, 18th), three-point field goals percentage (43.3, 2nd) and three-point field goals made (2.2, 2nd).
Carrier scored in double figures in 13 games and also had 13 games with multiple three-point field goals. Carrier is currently among the Southland career leaders in three-point field goals made (132, 5th) and attempted (373, 6th).
Pointer edged Nicholls State’s Chelsea Cain for the Player of the Year award while Brodhead was the overwhelming selection for Coach of the Year. In the other specialty awards, Tulane’s JerKaila Jordan was voted the state Freshman of the Year while Loyola-New Orleans Sandra Cannady was voted the Newcomer of the Year.
After a solid senior season that saw her average 16.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.5 steals per game, Pointer was named first team all-Southeastern Conference and to the All-SEC Defensive Team.
She became the 34th member of the Tiger’s 1,000-point club and ended her season ranked in the top five in career assists. She led the Tigers with 19 double figure scoring games, including an 18-point, 12-assist performance against Ole Miss.
Pointer had seven games of 20 points or more last season including 27 against Florida with 10 made field goals and 26 in the SEC Tournament against Texas A&M. She had 25 against Alabama, Tennessee (with 10 made FGs) and Ole Miss.
This is her third straight year on the All-Louisiana team after earning second team honors in 2019 and 2020.
Jordan had a stellar rookie campaign for the Green Wave, averaging 16.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.2 steals per game. She was named the AAC Freshman of the Week seven times on her way to being named the AAC Freshman of the Year. She also became the first player in program history to be named first team all-AAC and scored a program freshman record 450 points.
Pointer, Cain (17.0 ppg, 8.4 rpg) and Jordan were joined on the 5-person first team by Louisiana Tech guard Keiunna Walker (16.0 ppg, 4.1 rpg) and UL-Lafayette forward Ty’reona Doucet (10.9 ppg, 8.0 rpg). The second team consisted of LSU-Eunice guard Alona Washington (16.8 ppg, 5.4 rpg), Loyola-New Orleans guard Taylor Thomas (11.8 ppg, 5.5 rpg), LSU-Alexandria guard Kelsey Thaxton (18.6 ppg, 5.7 rpg), Tulane forward Krystal Freeman (12.6 ppg, 7.8 rpg) and LA Tech forward Anna Larr Roberson (11.3 ppg, 7.1 rpg).
Brodhead coached the Ragin’ Cajuns to their first Sun Belt Regular Season Conference Championship behind a historic 15-game winning streak during the 2020-21 campaign.
Additionally, the squad made its first-ever appearance in the Women’s National Invitation Tournament (WNIT) and played in the 2021 Sun Belt Conference Championship Game, its first appearance in the league title game since 2016.
Under Brodhead’s guidance, the team ranked 36th nationally in scoring defense, holding opponents to just 58.0 points per contest.
Doucet ranked second on the team in scoring, averaging 10.9 points per contest while leading the team in total rebounds (167) and blocks (36). On the year, she nearly averaged a double-double in league play, boasting 10.8 points and 8.7 boards per contest.
The Ville Platte native led the Sun Belt with a 53.2 percent (100-for-188) field goal shooting percentage, while averaging 8.0 rebounds per game, the seventh best average in the conference and the 139th-best average in the nation.
Defensively, she had 36 blocks on the year, the third most in the league and the 70th most nationally. She had three or more blocks in four games, including a season-high five blocks against Arkansas State on Feb. 5. Additionally, she recorded 22 steals on the year.
LSU forward Faustine Aifuwa was named to the All-Louisiana third team after she averaged 11.0 points per game and 8.9 rebounds a contest. Aifuwa started all 22 games and led LSU with 39 blocks. She posted 15 double figure scoring games and had nine double doubles.
Cannady earned the Newcomer of the Year award after leading Loyola to a 21-2 record and the SSAC Tournament championship. She was named the SSAC Newcomer of the Year, SSAC Tournament MVP and SSAC second team all-conference after averaging 10.7 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game.
The third team is comprised of Aifuwa and Tulane guard Arsula Clark (11.7 ppg, 4.3 rpg); Bossier Parish forward Faith Robinson (14.0 ppg, 11.2 rpg), UL-Lafayette guard Brandi Williams (11.9 ppg, 2.5 rpg) and Loyola forward Sandra Cannady (10.7 ppg, 7.6 rpg).
Williams led the Cajuns offensively, averaging 11.9 points per game, and scored in double figures 15 times during the year, including a 20-point outing at Texas State (Jan. 1) and a career-high 32-point performance at ULM (Feb. 13).
A native of Lake Charles, Williams owned a 45.2 3-point field goal percentage (47-for-104) and an 81.1 free throw percentage (86-for-106). She made 47 triples on the year, the third most in the Sun Belt and 134th in the nation, while her free throw percentage ranked fourth in the conference and 103rd nationally.
Goodwin ranked third for the Cajuns in scoring, averaging 10.5 points per contest, while grabbing 137 rebounds, good for an average of 5.7 boards per game. She boasted a 79.8 free throw percentage, the sixth-best in the league.
A native of Baton Rouge, Goodwin averaged 34.6 minutes per contest in league play, the third-highest average among conference performers. She also dished out 29 assists, the second most on the team, and blocked five shots, tied for the second most on the team.