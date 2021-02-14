NISH powerlifters compete at CCHS, prepare for regional meet

The New Iberia Senior High School powerlifting team competed at a meet at Central Catholic High School on Jan. 30 with a first-place finish and a third-place finish in both boys’ and girls’ competition.
Alexis Menard, a junior, placed first int he girls’ 123-pound weight class. Bayle Menard, a freshman, was third in the 114 weight class.
In the boys’ division, Braidyn Castille was third in the 181 weight class. He is a sophomore. Junior Jacalin Washington placed first in the 242 weight class.
“We are a very young team and for most of them being their first year of competing, I am very pleased with their numbers and work ethic,” NISH coach Danny Broussard said. “We are currently training for regionals that will be held at Abbeville Feb. 26 for the girls and Feb. 27 for boys.”
The girls will start around 5 p.m. and the boys around 9 a.m., Broussard said.
Also competing for the Yellow Jackets at regionals are sophomore Ashlynn Ward in the 123 girls’ division and Dale Jones in the boys’ 275 division, both of whom the coach expects to qualify for the state meet in March at ULM.