NISH players celebrate first win, ready for more

The excitement after the game Friday was electric, the mood Monday was upbeat.
When New Iberia Senior High beat long-time rival Lafayette High 42-11 Friday for the Jackets first win of the season, it finally marked the culmination of a lot of work that had taken place since spring practice.
Finally, the Jackets saw the results of their hard work, an offense that rolled up more than 300 yards rushing, a defense that effectively shut down the LHS offense and a special teams that got into the scoring column with a special play of their own.
“We knew that we were going to win,” NISH running back Tyce Fusilier said. “It was just a matter of time.
“We teammates and I practiced hard the whole week so we deserved to win. It was hard to go through those first five weeks without a win but we just had to keep believing in our coach and the goals that he set for us. We just couldn’t give up. We knew that if we laid down, it was going to be the end of our season.”
Fusilier was a big key to NISH’s offensive performance. The junior rushed for 156 yards and two touchdowns on only 13 carries. An average of 12 yards per attempt. As a team, the Jackets averaged eight yards per tote.
“I believe I could do better,” Fusilier said.
“I want to do better. This Friday is going to be a tougher game and we have to be prepared.”
NISH travels to another long-time rival, Acadiana High Friday.
Fusilier added that every time the team comes out on the field on Friday night, it feels that it can win the game.
And when the defense and the offense both got untracked against the Lions, it was a great thing to behold
“When the defense got that first stop and then we scored, it set the tone right there,” Fusilier said.
Another NISH player with a solid night, although one that doesn’t necessarily end up on the stat sheet, was sophomore defender Daqwan Jones, who finished with two sacks, six quarterback pressures and four tackles for loss.
“It was very exciting to win,” Jones said. “Our coaches kept telling us to keep pushing and we would win and that’s what we did.”
Even during the five game losing skid to start the season, Jones never lost faith in what was happening.
“My mom always tells me, you have to lose to win,” he said. “So it wasn’t that frustrating. I knew that if I keep encouraging my teammates, we would get the win. And that came Friday.”
As for his own performance, Jones wants more.
“I did all right but I want more,” he said. “I want more wins. I want to play better.”
With four games left in the regular season, both Fusilier and Jones feel that the Jackets can build off of Friday’s win and make a push for the playoffs.
“We want to win every game the rest of the season,” said Fusilier. “I know that it’s something that we can do. We want to get to the playoffs this year.”