The New Iberia Senior High School baseball team went 2-1 over the weekend at the Berwick baseball tournament. The Yellow Jackets now have a 4-5 record this season.
NISH 14, Morgan City 3
NISH began the tournament with a strong performance against Morgan City, defeating the Tigers 14-3 in five innings. The Yellow Jackets relied on an eight run fifth inning to clinch the victory over Morgan City, having only scored six runs in the first four innings.
Senior catcher Evan Hebert led the scoring for the Yellow Jackets with three runs and one RBI. Derron Degeyter added four RBIs and one run while Bailey Lee contributed two runs and two RBIs.
Cedric Moore started the game on the mound for NISH, walking four batters and picking up two strikeouts. Kolbe Louviere came on as his replacement after one inning, throwing 20 strikes from 38 total pitches. Thomas Collins finished the game for the Yellow Jackets, adding two strikeouts.
Slidell 7, NISH 4
NISH were unable to continue their winning ways in the second game of the tournament, falling to Slidell 4-7 after eight innings. A strong three-run first inning gave NISH the lead, but poor offensive performances for the remainder of the game meant the Yellow Jackets only added one more run, a walk in the fourth inning that brought in M. Meyers.
Evan Hebert, Kennedy Drexler, and Derron Degeyter each scored one run. Senior pitcher Luke Landry pitched six innings, throwing 51 strikes from 85 pitches and recording two strikeouts.
NISH 6, Central Private 2
NISH finished the tournament with a second win, this time a 6-2 victory over Central Private. The Yellow Jackets relied on a four-run third inning to defeat the Redhawks.
Kennedy Drexler scored two runs and one RBI to set the Yellow Jackets up for the win.
Thomas Collins finished the game on the mound for NISH, recording 33 strikes from 61 pitches with three strikeouts.