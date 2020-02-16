BY MIKE COPPAGE
SPECIAL TO THE DAILY IBERIAN
NISH moved into a three-way tie for the District 3-5A lead with a 55-48 overtime defeat of Lafayette High at home on Friday.
Jaterrius Fusilier accounted for 25 points and Stiles Jolivet added 13 for the Yellow Jackets (23-4, 4-1).
“I was just working,” Fusilier said. “It was a good win. We needed it. Our defense made the difference. We couldn’t get stops at the beginning. We were trading buckets, so we had to dig in and get some stops.”
The Lions (22-4, 4-1) led by seven points in the second quarter but NISH finished the first half with a flourish to climb within 20-18 at intermission.
Aaron Mandeville came off the bench to nail a big 3, and Fusilier followed with a strong drive to the basket to give the Yellow Jackets a burst of momentum.
“Mandeville can come off the bench and score,” Russ said. “Brennan Chatman tonight could not bang one in, but the other night when we played Madison Prep, he hit four 3-pointers and the game-winner.
“It’s just getting those two guys to be a little more consistent in their role, and their role is to knock down open shots when given the opportunity. I think that sequence at the end of the first half was a big difference in the game because if we didn’t get that, we’re down by seven or more.”
Lafayette High erased an 8-point deficit in the fourth quarter to send the game into overtime, but NISH outscored the Lions 12-5 in the extra period.
“They’re good,” Russ said of the Lions. “We’re 1-5 or 1-6 against those guys the last several times we’ve played. (Coach) Clifton (Brown) has had our number.
“They did everything right to win the game tonight. We just showed a little more fight and a little more resiliency down the stretch. He’s had our number the past couple of seasons.”
Bentravin Phillips collected a game-high 27 points for Lafayette and scored all of his team’s points in OT.
“Lafayette High has some dudes,” Russ said. “They’re good. Clifton does a phenomenal job. They did not want to let us get out of here with that win. We just survived tonight. That’s it.”
NISH is playing right now without the services of 6-foot-3 junior power forward Michael Akins.
“Mike’s going to be big,” Russ said. “Right now, he’s injured and hasn’t played since the St. Martinville Tournament. We’re going to give him two more weeks. I’m expecting him back the first week of playoffs. I want him healthy. I don’t want him playing injured because he has a bright future in football.
“He’s itching every day to get out on the court, but I told him until he’s 100%, he’s not coming back because I’m not going to jeopardize his future. He’s trying to sneak on the court, and he and I are battling back and forth. He’s the ultimate teammate. He really is. He wants to be out there.”