The New Iberia Senior High boys basketball team will play their first home game of 2022 on Thursday when they host Lafayette Christian Academy.
NISH, currently 11-5 this season, will look to make the most of their full roster against the Knights.
“I’m excited, it's the first home game after the break and we’ll be back at full strength for the first time in a while,” said Chad Pourciau, NISH’s head coach. “I’m excited, they’re good competition.”
The Yellow Jackets were able to claim their first victory of the new year on Monday when they defeated A.J. Ellender 40-23, and will hope to keep that momentum up now that the team is fully healed.
“We went on the road and got a win. Like I said, we haven’t been at full strength. We played in the St. Martinville tournament and had three guys out with COVID, a guy rolled his ankle, so getting all of those guys back is great.”
“We had a guard who was ineligible for the first half of the year in Kylan Dugas, so it’ll be his first game back too. I’m excited about getting full strength and seeing where we’re at. I’m interested to see the transition, because there’s always a transition when you have new pieces and stuff, so I’m interested to see how we play as a team with all of us back.”
LCA will be a tough opponent for NISH, despite the Knights’ woeful record early in the season.
“The thing is, I think they’re 10-6 right now, but they’re going to go on to win twenty-plus games. They have all their football guys back and, again, they’re a quality opponent. We get a chance to play at home, we haven’t played many home games so it’ll be fun for us.”
NISH are currently ranked No. 10 in Class 5A according to geauxpreps.com. With only 6 games remaining before district play begins, NISH will look to claim as many power points as they can.
Tip off will be at 7 p.m. on Thursday at New Iberia Senior High.