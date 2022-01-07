New Iberia Senior High beat a strong Terrebonne team 4-1 on Wednesday for its fifth straight win and sixth game in a row without a loss.
The Yellow Jackets have won their past five games by a combined score of 23-3.
Kevin Martinez led the scoring with two goals. Fernando Ayala scored following a corner kick from Ethan Bailey, who also took a powerful free kick that resulted in a Terrebonne own goal in the first half.
NISH coach Casey Friend says that his team was wary of underestimating Terrebonne, but said he knew that if the Jackets minimized mistakes and played well, they could win.
“I felt like we kind of started slow,” Friend said. “The formation that we played was kind of attacking, but I told the boys that we needed to do our defensive duties too. I didn’t really know the record or anything (for Terrebonne), but they are sneaky good. We played a 4-5-1 at first and knew that we would transition to a 4-3-3. I knew the set pieces were going to work, that’s kind of been our go-to thing. We got a goal, I was feeling good, then the next thing I know we scored an own goal.”
With the game tied, it would have been easy for NISH to hang their heads and lose focus, something they have been guilty of earlier in the season, Friend said. Instead, the players motivated one another to stick to their game plan and were able to go into halftime with a 2-1 lead.
“All in all, I felt that the boys played a better second half,” Friend said. “We talked about our tactics and said ‘let’s really go at them in the second half’ and we ended up scoring two really good goals. It’s a good win for us.”
The Yellow Jackets have a full weekend schedule ahead of them, playing perennial powerhouse Acadiana on Friday and then facing off against two solid teams in the Teurlings tournament on Saturday.
“We play Acadiana (on Friday),” Friend said. “I’m hoping that we can capitalize on a down year for them and get a rare victory over Acadiana, which would really be nice. Looking to the two games over the weekend, Episcopal of Baton Rouge is really, really good and Byrd is very good as well. As long as we are performing well, we have a chance.”
NISH has a strong senior class this year, many of whom have played together since middle school. Friend says that he is noticing that the team is coming together as the season progresses, and is ready to make the most of their last soccer season.
“I’m probably a little harder on them, I’m hard on them every day. I think they’re going to realize that this may be the end for them, they’re saying ‘this is our last year, let’s make it count’. We have a good squad and I do see a little more comradery than I have in the past.”