Prep basketball returned to New Iberia this week as New Iberia Senior High hosted a two-day tournament featuring some of the top teams in the area.
NISH head coach Chad Pourciau said that he was happy to host the event.
“So far, so good,” Pourciau said of the tournament following the first day of games. “We’ve had good games and everything is running smoothly. Anytime that you get to play summer basketball is fun. You get to see what you’ve got heading into next year in a more relaxed setting.”
The tournament featured many teams from the Teche area, plus a few who traveled over an hour to get to NISH. Pourciau said that bringing in so many teams allows coaches and fans to see games that they may not be able to see anywhere else.
“You get to see a variety of guys,” he said. “We have a lot of local teams and we were able to get a few teams that aren’t from the area. I like it because you get to see some small schools as well as bigger schools, matchups that you probably wouldn’t see during the regular season.”
The tournament does provide the NISH team with a small amount of fundraising income, but Pourciau said that it isn’t financial motivation that caused him to host the tournament.
“We don’t do it to make money,” he said. “We make a little off of it but it’s not a ton of money. It’s more for the players, it’s a way for the kids to play. That’s what summer basketball is all about, get your group heading into next year playing together.”
While most of the games on the first day were lighthearted, the final game of the night had as much passion and intensity as any playoff performance.
As Westgate and Catholic High began the game, it was clear that neither side had come to NISH to lose. A physical battle back and forth saw the Tigers take an early lead into halftime, but a buzzer-beater three point shot from the Panthers was enough to show that they would be returning to the court on a mission.
Another 18 minute half was enough to swing the game to Catholic High as Panthers coach Casey Mcgrew urged his team to keep up the pressure against Westgate.
Ultimately, the unrelenting attack by Catholic High was enough to unsettle the Westgate team, and the Panthers came away with their second win of the day.
When asked about the intensity of his team’s performance, McGrew said that it all comes down to “the hometown rivalry.”
“A lot of these kids that I coach, their brothers or cousins or somebody they know goes to these schools,” he explained. “I told them, these are two big wins, statement wins. The boys played their butts off and I’m proud of them.”
McGrew lost a few seniors last season, but fans can already tell that the Panthers are set for another deep playoff run this year. McGrew said that picking up big wins against larger schools (Lafayette and Westgate) should prove that Catholic High can compete with anyone.
“It’ll hopefully provide some exposure so that some of these kids will want to come to our school and be a part of our program,” he said. “Catholic High might not historically be known as the basketball school, but we can compete with anybody. If we put five guys on the court, we can compete with them, without a doubt.”