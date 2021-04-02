NISH, Highland well represented in field events

New Iberia Senior High and Highland Baptist were well represented on the podium as the field events came to an end Thursday at NISH’s Tabasco Relays held at New Iberia Senior High.
After the field events, Highland Baptist’s Marin Barras, the reigning indoor champion at the shot put, claimed both the shot put and discus titles at Tabasco and just missed a third podium finish with a fourth place finish in the javelin.
Baras won the shot put with a heave of 39 feet, 0 inches and then followed that with a win in the discus with a toss of 124-5. Added to her fourth place finish in the javelin and Barras scored 24 points for the Lady Bears at the meet.
NISH’s girls were also represent on the podium as Zoriahn Davis won the triple jump with a distance of 33-5 1/4 and placed fifth in the long jump as teammate Kelis Boutte finished sixth in the event as well.
Boutte also had a podium finish with third place in the high jump and teammate Jillian Howze finished fourth in the event.
On the boys side in the field events, Highland Baptist’s Kylan Jones finished fifth in the javelin while NISH’s Dale Jones finished fifth in the shot put.
New Iberia’s Amire ledet claimed the triple jump title with a distance of 42-4 and finished second in the long jump.
Westgate’s Jordan doucet finished fifth in the long jump for the Tigers.
The running events had not yet been completed at the Tabasco Relays and results available by deadline for today’s newspaper.
Winners of those events and the final scores will be reported in Sunday’s Daily Iberian.