Behind two wins in the field and two more on the track. New Iberia Senior High claimed the girls portion of the 2021 Louisiana National Guard Westgate Tiger Relays Thursday night at Westgate High.
Jillian Howze won the high jump. Zoriahn Davis claimed the triple jump, Destiny Scott won the 100 meter hurdles and the 4x100 meter relay team also won as NISH rolled up 118 points to win the meet with St. Thomas More second with 102 points and Carencro third with 70 points,
Host Westgate finished sixth with 33 points.
Howze won the high jump with a height of 4 feet, 10 inches while NISH teammate Kelis Boutte finished second at the same height but had more misses.
Davis won the triple jump with a distance of 33-10 1/4 with teammate Laila Sigure third.
Scott won the hurdles in 20.59 seconds with teammate Katelyn Polidoew second.
The NISH 4x100 relay team won in 52.46 seconds with Westgate second in the race.
For WHS, Arkasha Proctor won the discus at 79-6 while Sabrina Granger was third in the javelin.
In the boys’ meet, NISH’s Amare Ledet claimed MVP honors with a win in the triple jump, a second in both the 110-meter hurdles and 300-meter hurdles and a fourth-place in the long jump to score 30 of New Iberia’s 51 points, which was good enough for a fifth-place finish.
Carencro won the boys meet with 119 points while Lake Charles College Prep finished second with 91 points and host Westgate just behind in third place with 88 points. Catholic High finished ninth with 14 points and Franklin finished 12th with 9 points.
Ledet won the triple jump at 44-4 while Dale Jones was third in the shot put.
Westgate’s Camron Spencer won the 110 hurdles in 15.32 while Mehki Boutte was third in the 300 hurdes and Christian Francisco was third in the 800. Bailey Jeanlouis was second in the 3200 and Dedrick Latulas was third in the high jump.
The WHS 4x200, 4x400 and 4x800 relay teams all finished in second place.
Franklin’s Zylan Perry finished third in the 100 meters.
Catholic High’s Beau Beaullieu was second in the pole vault while teammate Jonah Helms was third.