NISH game turns on blocked punt

LAFAYETTE — The one extra man may have made the difference.
In Saturday’s District 3-5A showdown between undefeated Lafayette High and unbeaten New Iberia Senior High, there was only one score in the game — a blocked punt returned for a touchdown with 42 seconds left in the first quarter.
The Yellow Jackets were on the wrong end of that sequence as the Mighty Lions’ Tim Wilson scored the touchdown and won the game for his team, 7-0. The game-changing special teams play may have never occurred if NISH had 11 players on the field for the punt.
“On the punt team at the time we had 10 guys,” NISH second-year coach Curt Ware said. “You are asking for trouble when that happens, obviously.”
NISH (3-1, 0-1) entered the game with its Wing-T offense putting up big numbers.
In the first three games, the trio of Markel Linzer, Tyce Fusilier and Alvin George III had combined for 931 yards and 15 rushing touchdowns while averaging 7.4 yards per carry.
Lafayette High’s defense bottled up the rushing attack from start to finish.
The NISH trio combined for 48 yards on 24 carries with George leading the Jackets with 24 yards.
The biggest play for NISH was a screen pass from Matthew Thomas, who was being blitzed, to Fusilier for a 19-yard pickup and a first down. Thomas ended the game completing one of seven passes for 19 yards and one interception.
“The number one thing is that their effort was better than ours and their intensity was better than ours,” Ware said. “We didn’t play up to our capability.”
“New Iberia did exactly what we thought they’d do,” Lafayette High head coach Cedric Figaro said. “Our defense stepped up and did a really good job for us.”
NISH’s defense meanwhile shut out Lafayette High (4-0, 3-0).
The Mighty Lions were held to 85 yards rushing while quarterback Xan Saunier was six of 16 for 45 yards. Even when Lafayette High’s offense got great field position at the 33-yard line following an interception by Oliver Craddock, the Yellow Jackets defense stood tall.
The defensive effort wasn’t enough as the Yellow Jackets’ offense couldn’t reach the end zone.
NISH will now look to regroup as it takes on defending Class 5A state champion Acadiana this week.
“I always say this to the kids,” Ware said. “Whether you win or lose, your preparation has to be the same on Monday. Just because you won doesn’t mean that you’re that good. Just because you lose doesn’t mean that you are that bad. You still have to prepare the same way regardless.”