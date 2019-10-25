Comeaux ended a losing streak and NISH's playoff hopes Friday night as the Spartans scored a touchdown in the fourth quarter and came away with an 18-14 win over the Jackets.
Comeaux, which hadn't beaten NISH in football since 2008, trailed 14-12 in the final quarter before being stopped by the NISH defense on a fourth and goal play with eight minutes left in the game.
NISH tried to run some clock but a false start penalty on fourth down and one forced the Jackets to punt and Comeaux was able to cash in the second chance on a Jalon Lewis nine yard run with four minutes left in the game.
The Jacket had one final chance for the win as NISH got down to the Comeaux 25 yard line but NISH quarterback Matt Thomas was sacked on fourth down and the Spartans were able to run out the clock for the win.
With the loss, NISH fell to 1-7 overall and 1-4 in district, Comeaux improves to 4-4, 3-2
Westgate 52, Teurlings 35
LAFAYETTE — Kayshon Boutte scored four touchdowns as Westgate stayed unbeaten in District 5-4A with a xx-xx win over Teurlings Friday.
With the win, Westgate improved to 6-2 overall and 2-0 in district with games left against Northside and Carencro. Teurlings fell to 4-4, 0-3.
Catholic High 49, Houma Christian 7
HOUMA — Trey Henry rushed for 94 yards and two touchdowns and Trey Amos completed 3-of-7 passes for 72 yards as Catholic High stayed unbeaten in district play with a 49-7 win over Houma Christian Thursday.
Catholic High's defense forced a fumble and an interception and held Houma to negative yards rushing in improving to 5-3 overall and 5-0 in district while Houma fell to 0-8, 0-5.
Highland Baptist 47, Hanson 12
FRANKLIN — Myles Liggans threw for three touchdowns and ran for another as Highland Baptist kept its playoff hopes alive with a 47-12 District 8-A win over Hanson Thursday.
Sadler Delahoussaye had a touchdown receiving and two scores rushing for Highland, which improved to 4-4 overall and 2-1 in district.
Hanson had two touchdowns from Donald Foulcard, Jr. as the Tigers fell to 2-5, 0-3.
Delcambre 56, Jeanerette 16
DELCAMBRE — That noise heard Thursday night along the western edge of Iberia Parish was the sweet sound of a homecoming victory for Delcambre High School, where the Panthers steamrolled Jeanerette High School.
Led by senior running back Parker Nunez, Delcambre played the Wing T to a, well, to a T, and rushed for 400-plus yards on the way to a 56-16 district romp past the Tigers. Nunez amassed 288 yards on 23 carries and scored three touchdowns to help Delcambre celebrate its first homecoming win since 2014.
The Panthers were nursing a 21-14 lead at halftime. Then their defense came up with three straight turnovers, a fumble recovery and two interceptions, and the rout was on.
The fumble recovery set up Delcambre at the JHS 35. Nunez ripped off 16 yards around left end and junior running back Jamian Guy sprinted around right end for a 19-yard touchdown run that doubled the host’s lead to 28-14 after freshman placekicker Parker LeBlanc’s fourth straight PAT.
Two plays later, sophomore linebacker Cullen Bouton picked off a Noah Rollins pass over the middle and returned it 26 yards to the JHS 12. Guy scored on second-and-11 and LeBlanc stayed perfect with his PAT to make it 35-14.
Delcambre's“D” rose to the occasion on the ensuing series. LeBlanc got in on the turnover binge when he intercepted Rollins and ran it back to the JHS 25. Two plays later, junior running back Noah Broussard barged in from 11 yards out and, after LeBlanc’s PAT, Delcambre owned a 42-14 lead with 5:07 to play.
Nunez scored the team’s last two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, one on a 9-yard run around right end and another on a nail-in-the-coffin 48-yard gallop around right end to make it 56-14 with 8:08 left in the game.
One of Delcambre’s few miscues came in the waning seconds when backups running out the clock were forced to punt from the DHS 20. A high snap from center sailed over the punter’s head and bounded toward the end zone, where the punter kicked it out for a safety.
The Panthers took control of the game early and surged to a 14-0 lead on a 1-yard plunge by Broussard and a 1-yard keeper by junior quarterback Calob Moneaux, a score that followed the visitor’s first of three lost fumbles.
Jeanerette scored twice In the second quarter, first on a short pass over the middle from Rollins to freshman wide receiver Richard Lumpkin, who turned on the jets and raced 86 yards for a TD.
Delcambre fumble away the ensuing kickoff and the Tigers wasted little time in covering the 30 yards to paydirt. Darion Robertson, a senior running back, ran four straight times and, on the fourth tote, scored on a 5-yard run with 8:14 remaining before halftime, then cruised in for the two-point conversion, to tie the game 14-14.
But Delcambre answered with its third touchdown of the half and Nunez’ first score of the game, a 17-yard run around right end.
Loreauville 46, West St. Mary 12
BALDWIN — Zy Alexander had five touchdowns, three rushing and two passing, as Loreauville beat West St. Mary 46-12 Thursday in District 7-2A.
With the win, Loreauville improved to 5-3 overall, 3-2 in district while West St. Mary fell to 2-6, 2-3.