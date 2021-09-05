BREAUX BRIDGE — Missed opportunities and turnovers cost New Iberia Senior High in a 28-6 season-opening loss at Breaux Bridge on Thursday.
After the Tigers scored on their opening possession to take an 8-0 lead, the Yellow Jackets responded with a 9-play, 76-yard drive to cut the deficit to 8-6. Freshman fullback Shanga Charles carried three times for 22 yards on the drive, which culminated in a one-yard run by Christian Walker.
With NISH trailing 8-6 in the second quarter, the Yellow Jackets marched into Breaux Bridge territory again, only to lose ground with a 15-yard penalty, followed by a fumble.
In the third quarter, the Yellow Jackets had another chance to even the score but another fumble in Breaux Bridge territory ended the drive.
The Yellow Jackets, with 17 first downs, moved the ball up and down the field behind the direction of Walker, a junior quarterback. The running of Charles and Cedric Moore also provided a bright spot.
“That guy is a great coach over there,” Breaux Bridge coach Stephen “Tank” Lotief said. “They’re a well-coached team. We know each other very well. We just got lucky tonight. I’m going to say that. Or we played better technique.”
Jamal Sylvester, who rushed for two Breaux Bridge touchdowns, admitted that he took some shots from NISH’s bruising front seven on defense.