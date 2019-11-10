LAFAYETTE — Southside High rallied from a seven point halftime deficit to beat New Iberia Senior High 49-35 Friday in the District 3-5A and regular season finale for both teams.
Down 28-21 at halftime, the Sharks, who are in their first year of varsity football, outscored NISH 28-7 in the second half to take the win and finish the regular season with a 6-4 overall record and 3-4 in district.
NISH fell behing 14-0 in the first quarter before scoring 28 straight points to take the lead but the Jackets couldn’t hold it as they finished the season with a 2-8 overall record and 2-5 in district.
Alvin George lead NISH with 111 yards and three touchdowns rushing while Tyce Fusilier added 69 yards and Markel Linzer finished with 49 yards on the ground.
Houma Christian 34, Delcambre 28
HOUMA — Houma Christian scored 21 straight points over the third and fourth quarters as the Warriors rallied from an eight points deficit to beat Delcambre 34-28 Friday in the regular season finale for both teams.
With the loss, Delcambre finished the season with a 3-7 overall mark and 2-5 in district.
Also, the loss knocked Delcambre out of a possible playoff spot in Class 2A,
Noah Broussard had 109 yards and a touchodwn rushing while Jamion Guy finishd with 74 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
Houma Christian held leading rusher Parker Nunez to 26 yards on the night.
Delcambre quarterback Kalonb Moneaux finished the night with 4-of-8 passing for 96 yards and two touchdowns but was also intercepted once in the loss.
With the win Houma Christian finished the season with a 1-9 record and 1-6 in district.
St. Martinville 37, Crowley 32
CROWLEY — Tanner Harrison rushed for 163 yards and threw for 100 more and was responsible for three touchdowns as St. Martinville closed out the regular season with a 37-32 District 6-3A win over Crowley Friday.
Bailey Mitchell had two rushing scores for the Tigers, who finished the season 5-5 overall and 2-3 in district.
With the win, however, St. Martinville will finish in the top 32 in Class 3A and make the playoffs with a road first-round game Friday.
Obidiah Butler led Crowley with 86 yards and two touchdowns rushing.
The Gents finished the season 6-4 overall and 2-2 in district.
Erath 24, Abbeville 22
ABBEVILLE — Ryan Richard, subbing for an injured Luke LeBlanc, threw for 121 yards and a touchdown as Erath jumped out to a big lead and held off Abbeville to take the 24-22 District 6-3A win Friday in the regular season finale for both teams.
Colton Punch added a touchdown rushing and receiving as the Bobcats led 21-0 after three quarters only to see Abbeville rally in the fourth to cut the lead to 21-14 before the Bobcats were able to pull out the win.
With the victory, Erath finishes the season with a 5-5 record but shares the district title with Kaplan, each with a 3-1 mark.
Erath advances to the Class 3A playoffs next week and will be on the road in the first round.
Abbeville finishes with a 1-9 record and 0-4 in district.
Ascension Epis. 35, West St. Mary 6
YOUNGSVILLE — Asa Freeman rushed for 191 yards and three touchdowns as Ascension Episcopal closed out the regular season with a 35-6 District 7-2A win over West St. Mary Thursday.
The Blue Gators (8-2, 6-1 district) also had 106 yards passing from Cole Simon in the win.
Taylun Druilhet led WSM (2-8, 2-5) with 147 yards and a touchdown passing.
Carencro 35, Westgate 17
CARENCRO — The Westgate Tigers closed out the regular season with a District 5-4A loss to the Carencro Bears 35-17 Thursday.
With the loss, Westgate finishes the season with a 7-3 overall record and 3-1 in district while Carencro finishes 8-2 and 3-1.
With St. Thomas More also 8-2, 3-1, Westgate shares the district title with CHS and STM.