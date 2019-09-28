NISH falls in district opener, Catholic High beats Delcambre

Sam Houston jumped out to a 21-6 lead in the first quarter and held on to beat New Iberia Senior High 28-19 Friday in a non-district game.
The Broncos hit three touchdown passes in their first three drives of the game as NISH could only manage a touchdown run but the Jackets were also plagued with a turnover that stopped one drive in the opening period.
NISH cut the lead to 21-13 in the second quarter and the Jackets opened the third quarter with a long drive that ended on a failed fourth down conversion attempt on the Sam Houston five yard line.
The Broncos added a touchdow in the third quarter and NISH added a touchdown in the fourth quarter but the Jackets never got any closer.
With the loss, NISH falls to 0-4 overall and 0-1 in District 3-5A in its first season under new coach Curt Ware while Sam Houston improved to 3-1, 1-0.
NISH heads to Barbe Friday.
Catholic High 63, Delcambre 0
DELCAMBRE — Trey Amos threw for three touchdowns passes as Catholic High ended a three-game losing skid with a 63-0 shutout District 7-2A win over Delcambre Friday for its first win of the season.
Amos threw touchdown passes of 22 and 36 yards to Trey Henry and 36 yards to K.K. Reno in the first half as the Panthers built a 56-0 halftime lead over Delcambre.
Reno rushed for three touchdowns and Henry added another touchdown run as CHS improved to 1-3 on the season and 1-0 in district.
Delcambre fell to 1-3 overall and 0-1 in district.
Rogan Saunier led DHS with 48 yards rushing as the home-standing Panthers were held to 125 yards total offense in the loss.
Catholic High travels to Ascension Episcopal Friday while Delcambre travels to Franklin.
Hanson 12, Morgan City 3
FRANKLIN — A fumble return for a score from Donald Foulcard and a touchdown run from Collin Faucheaux was all the scoring Hanson needed in a 12-3 win over Morgan City Friday in a non-district game at McClosky Field.
Foulcard stripped the ball from a Morgan City player and ran it back 50 yards for a score in the second quarter while Faucheaux scored on a touchdown run in the final quarter as Hanson's defense held Morgan City to a field goal.
With the win, Hanson improves to 1-2 as the Tigers head to Thrive Academy in Baton Rouge Thursday.
Morgan City fell to 0-4.
In other games Friday, Westgate beat Tara 52-0; Centerville shutout Ridgewood 35-0 to improve to 4-0 on the season; St. Martinville ended a two game losing skid with a 28-0 win over Northside and Erath fell to North Vermilion 34-27.
Results from those games weren't immediately available.