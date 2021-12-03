NISH, ESA end hard-fought game 1-1 draw

The New Iberia Senior High Yellow Jackets faced off against the Episcopal School of Acadiana Falcons in the first game of the Copa Acadiana tournament on Thursday. The game ended as a 1-1 draw.
Cylan Peltier opened the scoring for NISH with a hard shot from the right side of the goal that proved to be too much for the ESA goalkeeper. The goal was assisted by Mason Sellers. NISH would carry their 1-0 lead into halftime, but the Falcons looked dangerous just before the break.
The second half began with both teams looking to dominate the midfield. NISH Coach Casey Friend was forced to adjust his formation to cope with the well-drilled passing from ESA, but despite the adjustment the Falcons were able to tie the game via a goal from striker Tripp Monica. The goal was assisted by Ethan Harson.
Both teams would spend the remainder of the second half looking for the goal that would give them the win, but both defenses were able to cope with the pressure.
“I’ll be dead honest, I thought it was a really good game,” said Friend. “It was a really entertaining game.”
“In all hindsight, I’ll take a 1-1 draw, but I really think we could’ve got the (win).”
ESA Coach Adam Glover was similarly pleased with his team’s performance, especially their attitude after conceding the goal.
“We knew, obviously, that it was going to be a tough weekend,” said Glover. “I feel like we played well in spells, horrible goal to concede but we kept going and that shows character.”
“Tripp, our striker, hadn’t scored yet this season so he was getting frustrated, but he kept on going, so I’m proud of him and proud of the team.”