NISH duo ink college scholarship offers

With the prep baseball season around the corner, a pair of key New Iberia Senior High players have already inked their collegiate scholarship offers and will be playing college ball next year.
Dustin Menard is headed to Fort Hays State University in Kansas while Chipper Menard is headed right down the road to Louisiana-Lafayette to play for new coach Matt Deggs.
Both were key contributors to a NISH team that won 14 games last season and reached the first round of the Class 5A playoffs.
“It’s just a real baseball town,” Dustin Menard said about Hays, Kansas, home of Fort Hays State. “Football is big there too by baseball is where it hits hard. I think that it was just the environment. It just had a welcoming feeling to it.”
Dustin Menard said that due to the effort of former Westgate coach David Angeron and James Gambol, he came to the attention of the Fort Hays coaching staff.
“Within a month of being contacted by them I went on a visit and about another month later I committed to them,” he said.
Dustin Menard added that he also had an offer from LSU Eunice but in the end he wanted to go to a four-year college.
He is expected to pitch for the Tigers although there is the possibility that he will do other things for the baseball team.
“I’m excited for the upcoming season,” he said. “Last year I think we only had one senior and we were a whole bunch of young kids who were trying to put some chemistry together.
“This year, we’re advanced a lot and I think that we can compete with anyone in the district and we’ll be one of the top three dogs trying to get that district championship.”
He plans to major in Human Studies.
Chipper Menard, who set the NISH strikeout record with 18 against Barbe in a loss last season, signed with ULL
“I chose UL because it was close to home and they really wanted me to go there,” he said. “The coaching is great, the facilities are top of the line and Coach Deggs is going to be a good replacement for Coach (Tony) Robicheaux.”
Even with the change in the coaching staff due to Coach Robicheaux’s untimely passing last year, Menard never wavered in wanting to go play for the Cajuns.
“My dad (NISH head baseball coach Chad Menard) told me who the new coach was going to be and I knew that I still wanted to go there,” Chipper Menard said. “Coach Deggs reached out to me first and was really pumped to have me going there.”
Menard becomes the first NISH pitcher playing for the Cajuns since Cody Boutte.
Coming over from DeRidder last year with his dad when he took the NISH job, Menard said there was a period of adjustment.
“I had to learn how to make friends and fit into the culture down here,” he said. “It was kind of a pre-college transition. In the end I was kind of glad it happened because it gave me a taste of what going to college would be like.”
Menard added that he had an offer from South Alabama and had other school contact him to see it he would be interested.
He plans to study music media.