Despite taking an early lead in their district game against Sulphur, the Yellow Jackets found themselves unable to put the game away, giving up nine late-game runs to move to a 1-4 record in district play.
Head coach Kasha Brown said her team was unable to bounce back mentally after a few questionable calls by the officials.
“I think whenever we have somebody out by a mile and they call them safe, that changes the whole game,” she said. “The other coach even knew that they were out. It changed the whole momentum of the game and completely shut them down. It made it turn the other way for the team.”
Ke’Asia St. Julien put in another solid performance for the Yellow Jackets, leading the team in scoring with one run and two RBIs. Madison Taylor (one run, one RBI) and Nevaeh Courville (one RBI) also contributed runs for the team.
Despite the loss, Brown said that she was proud of the way her team played in the early innings of the game.
“I know that they were capable of it and I was very proud of what they did,” she said. “That’s the team that I know.”
Sophomore pitcher Emmaline Trosclair threw for six innings against Sulphur, ending the game with one strikeout and 73 strikes thrown. Faith Landry pitched for one inning, throwing 13 strikes from 25 pitches with one strikeout.
Brown explained that her pitchers are struggling with fatigue late in the season, adding that poor calls by the umpires also contributed to the decline in the game.
“I think that maybe they are burnt out at this point,” she said. “Having to play back to back because of the weather, shutting down games, and not getting a day to rest in between. Overall, we’re not getting calls that the other team is getting and it shuts her down mentally. She’s like ‘I know that I’m pitching a strike’ and calling it a ball is just frustrating. We have to learn how to overcome adversity, once we’re able to do that we’ll be alright.”
Following the loss, NISH now has an overall record of 7-18 this season and is the unofficial No. 39 seed in Class 5A. The Yellow Jackets have five games remaining in the regular season, but Brown said that making a playoff spot will be difficult.
“It’s going to be tough, but if we play our cards right and the right people win and lose, we can maybe squeeze in,” she said. “It’s still kind of early to say.”