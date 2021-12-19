For the second game in a row, the New Iberia Senior High boys soccer team outplayed and outclassed its opposition, this time against Westgate.
NISH’s former goalkeeper Bailey Lee scored a hat trick against the Tigers. Kevin Martinez and Gavin Lathaphasavang each had a brace of goals, and Matthew Clay added one more to seal the mercy rule victory at halftime.
Westgate coach Isiah Pickney said that the return of his players who had been with the football team will allow everyone to work on their communication skills.
“NISH is a great team this year,” he said. “This is one of the games where we actually got our starters back, and saw what we needed to work on.
“You win some, you lose some. Our passes are coming together but we need to communicate more. Despite the lack of communication they still held everything together.”
NISH coach Casey Friend said these games do wonders for the player’s confidence, following a slow start to the season where goals were scarce despite many opportunities.
“A good game for the boy’s confidence,” he said. “We like Westgate. Everybody says they’re a ‘New Iberia rival’, but they’re not. They are obviously still building their program.
“I knew how the game was going to go. I like the formation, especially against these types of teams, the formation works. We’re scoring goals, so that’s a positive.”
In NISH’s last two games, the Yellow Jackets have outscored their opposition 15-0. Their next game will be against tougher opposition, and Friend hopes their scoring form will continue.
“The next game is Terrebonne, so I’m hoping that we didn’t learn too many bad habits,” he said. “If we do the right things against Terrebonne, we can keep the train rolling.
“Now they’re getting a little hungry, they realize ‘hey, we can score.’”
The victory moves NISH to 5-2-2 on the season. NISH is ranked 25 in Division I according to geauxpreps.com, a Louisiana high school power ranking aggregator.
Westgate is 2-5 this season, and is ranked 33rd in Division II.