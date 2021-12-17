Jon-Luke Lancon stands at attention for the National Anthem at New Iberia Senior High School Thursday for a boys' soccer game. Lancon, a 4-year-old fighting neuroblastoma, was attending his first game this year watching the Yellow Jackets, for whom his uncle Ethan Bailey plays.
Matthew Louviere / The Daily Iberian
The NISH boys' soccer team shows its support for young fan Jon-Luke Lancon, who is fighting neuroblastoma, with a "Jon-Luke Strong" pose.
Matthew Louviere / The Daily Iberian
Kevin Martinez (7) of New Iberia head the ball toward the goal.
The New Iberia Yellow Jackets boys’ soccer team’s biggest fan was in attendance on Thursday — Jon-Luke Lancon.
Jon-Luke, the daughter of Elby Lancon and Dana Lancon, is fighting neuroblastoma at just 4 years old. He was diagnosed with the illness in November of 2019.
“We are currently waiting for his platelets to come up to start the new phase 1 trial because he had another relapse in his liver,” explained Dana Lancon. “We are going to scan after Christmas and see what’s the deal.”
Jon-Luke is related to NISH senior Ethan Bailey, who is a regular starter for the Yellow Jackets.
“He is Ethan’s nephew,” explained Lancon. “This is the first game that Jon-Luke has been able to make since they started their season, so it's kind of exciting.”
NISH dominated the game early, scoring from a long strike in the first minute from Fernando Ayala. A second goal came just moments later, this time from midfielder Kevin Martinez.
Martinez would go on to score a hat trick in NISH’s 7-0 win. The victory moved NISH to 4-3-2 on the season.
Speaking on the win, NISH coach Casey Friend said that his team was able to score the goals that they’ve been struggling with so far this season.
“We’re going to take a positive note,” Friend said. “The boys needed some confidence today, and we got it.
“I’ll be honest with you, we’ve been dominating teams but the ball hasn’t been going in the net. Fernando Ayala, he hit a ball from 40 yards out and he set the tone”
NISH often changes their formation based on which team they are playing, but Friend debuted a new, attacking system against Carencro.
“I have two or three different formations that, as we play teams, we adapt to their style,”Friend said. “When you play a talented team, you want to defend a little bit more. Today was attacking formation, I was like ‘hey, we’re going for a win today.’”
Carencro started their season with a new head coach for the first time in close to two decades, and Friend said that despite the loss, they will rebuild their program into a strong team soon.
“I love Mike (Woodall, Carencro’s former coach) and it's hard after he’s been there for twenty years. It’s tough, super tough,” Friend said.
“Hats off to them, because Mike is big shoes to fill. I told them to reach out to me, because I know how it is trying to rebuild a program. I hope they do well in the future.”
The Yellow Jackets will be back in action on Saturday when they host cross-town rival Westgate. Kickoff is at 11 a.m.