New Iberia Senior High head football coach Curt Ware is concerned about more than this week’s opponent.
The Yellow Jackets (4-2, 1-2 in District 3-5A) travel to Sulphur (2-2, 1-2) Saturday, and Ware is trying to keep a positive outlook that the season will continue in the face of increasing COVID-19 issues.
“I’m real concerned about it,” Ware said. “It’s flaring up left and right. We’re at the stage now where things could shut down next week.”
Ware constantly preaches to his team to practice social distancing as much as possible.
“I talk to them every day about it,” he said. “Before every game, I tell the seniors that this could be the last game they ever play.
“I’ve been preaching to them to go to school and then to go home, but you don’t know what’s going on with them at the end of the day. We’re been doing things right, but people are starting to let their guard down, and you’re seeing less and less masks.”
Also keeping Ware awake at night is the change in school policy next week.
“We’re moving to a five-day school week,” he said. “It’s very concerning because you have over 1,000 kids at our school.
“I’ve warned our guys because you saw what happened at Eunice and Loreauville. They had homecoming and parades and then everything got shut down. This group of seniors has never played in a playoff game, so we want them to be able to experience that. But every day you’re hearing more and more about COVID-19 problems.”
Last week, NISH feasted on winless Comeaux in a 49-0 blowout.
“We played really good on defense and special teams,” he said. “Our offense only took about 20 snaps. We scored in every kind of way.
“It was a crazy game. We never had the ball and there was a running clock in the second half.”
NISH has been vulnerable at times with its pass defense, and that also has Ware somewhat worried about Saturday.
“Sulphur is pretty good offensively,” he said. “They’re a lot better offensively than defensively with a couple of 6-foot-4 receivers and a good quarterback. They run an air raid-type offense. Our pass rush will need to continue to do what it’s been doing.”
Senior wingback Markel Linzer has continued his impressive season.
Linzer (38-428, 10 TDs) is averaging 11.3 yards per carry, and backfield mates Tyce Fusilier (69-369, five TDs) and Alvin George III (61-333, four TDs) are among the top 25 rushers in the Lafayette area.