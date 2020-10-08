FRANKLINTON — Propelled by a strong running game, the New Iberia Senior High football team is off to a 2-0 start to the season after a 59-16 win at Franklinton on Wednesday.
NISH coach Curt Ware said Markel Linzer rushed for more than 200 yards, Tyce Fusilier rushed for more than 150 yards and Alvin George was right at a hundred yards. The Yellow Jackets also completed four of seven passes for about 77 yards, Ware said, after not throwing a pass in a win over Westgate the previous week.
“Any time we can kind of just mix in a little passing, it helps us,” he said. “People are going to creep up, creep up. Last week against Westgate we ended up not throwing, but they play such good man-to-man defense, and your play action doesn’t really work a whole lot against man-to-man. They just cover the guy it doesn’t matter what. (Against Franklinton) this was a zone, so you can get those guys kind of peeking into the backfield and you can run by them. And we didn’t throw it any in the second half because at halftime I think it was already 39-16.”
Because the Yellow Jackets had built such a big lead, the Demons were forced to throw a lot, which allowed NISH to get a lot of pressure on the quarterback, Ware said.
“He was running all over. I don’t know how many sacks we had but he was under pressure quite a bit,” Ware said. “The two defensive ends, Quintin Cook and Mike Akins, those guys are hard to block.”
Though Franklinton wasn’t as good as Westgate, the coach said his team was ready to play, instead of playing down to Franklinton’s level.
“We’re definitely playing with some confidence,” he said. “We only had two days of practice and still played pretty good.”
It was tough to play with only a couple of days of work, but mostly because of the uncertainty caused by Hurricane Delta’s approach. The game was scheduled for Friday, moved up to Thursday, then moved up earlier in the day Thursday, then moved to Wednesday, then having to arrange for officials
“I just wanted to play because obviously you’re going to get better from playing than doing nothing,” he said.
Ware said he hopes the storm isn’t too bad. The Jackets have picked up a home game against Donaldsonville next Friday to replace Barbe, which is not playing this year after Hurricane Laura devastated Lake Charles in late August.
“I think we’re definitely moving in the right direction,” he said. “We’ve got a long ways to go, but we are improved.”
Centerville 56, Thrive Academy 8
BATON ROUGE — Tyler Gunner and Morty Frederick each rushed for more than 100 yards, Travis Billiot nearly matched that and scored three touchdowns and the Centerville High School football team rolled to a 56-8 win over Thrive Academy on Wednesday.
Gunner rushed for 117 yards and two TDs on 11 carries, averaging 10.6 yards per carry. Frederick averaged 12.5 per tote, netting 100 yards on eight runs. Billiot had 91 yards on seven carries — a 13.0-yard average — with he three touchdowns. And Nico Derouen had two touchdown runs in four carries.
The Bulldogs rushed for 347 yards, averaging 9.1 per carry, and scored eight touchdowns on the ground.
CHS (1-1) led 20-0 after one quarter, 43-8 at halftime and 49-8 after three quarters.
The Bullldogs travel to Metairie on Friday, Oct. 16, to face St. Martin’s Episcopal.