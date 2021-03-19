For six innings, New Iberia Senior High was on cruise control against Highland Baptist in a matchup of the two best teams, record-wise, in the area.
Ten-win NISH was taking on nine-win Highland in the first game of the NISH Tabasco Tournament, which continues today and finishes up Saturday.
The Jackets held a 7-1 lead when HBCS came to bat in the top of the seventh inning and the wheels came very close to falling off for NISH as a combination of Jacket miscues and some key Highland hitting allowed the Bears to score five runs and cut the lead to 7-6 with two outs and runners on scoring position.
But the Jackets righted the ship in time with the final out and the Jackets held on for a 7-6 win to improve to 11-5 on the season.
“My team is trying to put me on blood pressure medicine,” NISH coach Eli Lewellyn said after the closer-than-expected win. “That has been one of our problems this year, though. We get up on a team by four or five runs and we seem to go on cruise control when we should be trying to put them away.
“So far it hasn’t hurt us, but sooner or later it’s going to come back and bite us.”
Heading into Thursday’s game, both teams were doing well in the power rankings. As of Tuesday’s latest unofficial release from the LHSAA, NISH was 17th in Class 5A and Highland was 10th in Division IV.
Ideally, it should have been a fairly even matched contest.
But NISH pitcher Cade Linn, a Mississippi College signee, came out and moved down the Bears for five innings. He didn’t allow a hit, had seven strikeouts and only allowed four baserunners in his time on the mound.
“Cade’s a real good pitcher,” HBCS coach Brennan Boudreaux said. “He’s shut down everyone he’s faced this year. And we didn’t help ourselves. We took a lot of fastballs early in the count and dug ourselves a hole. He’s a tough pitcher to beat when he’s ahead in the count.”
NISH plated two runs in the first, three in the third and two more in the fifth to build a 7-0 lead on the Bears.
Linn came out of the game after five and Lewellyn turned it over to the bullpen … and that’s when the trouble started for NISH.
Highland scored once in the sixth and then exploded in the seventh.
“I can be proud of the effort in the seventh inning but we kind of dug ourselves a hole in the first six,” Boudreaux said. “That was the first time that we showed a little bit of fight so hopefully we can build off of that.”
From Lewellyn’s perspective, though, it was just the opposite.
“We have a hit by pitch, a couple of walks, my second baseman doesn’t make a couple of plays,” the NISH coach said. “I told my kids with the wind blowing in, how hard Highland plays and how well they are coached, we can’t give them big innings and then we give them a big inning.”
Still. what concerns Lewellyn is the fact that several times this season, NISH has had a big lead and couldn’t close it out.
“We get up early and then it’s like we lose the fire and the dugout gets quiet and we don’t have that energy that we had in the first inning and before you know it, the other team has some fire and it becomes a struggle,” he said.
Still, the Jackets got the win and now look to face Beau Chene Friday and LaGrange Saturday before starting District 3-5A play Tuessay against Comeaux.
“We have to find a way to keep the early fires going,” Lewellyn said. “We can’t keep getting up early and then going on cruise control.”
For NISH, Kanin Meyers had two doubles and two RBIs for the Jackets, while Dylan Ruffin had hit and two RBIs while Kylan Theriot and Evan Hebert each had a hit.
Highland was led by Kale Decuir who had a double and two RBIs in the six-run seventh while Aiden McGowan had a single and trwo RBIs in the seventh inning.
HBCS plays LaGrange today and Beau Chene Saturday.