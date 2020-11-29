If New Iberia Senior High School senior running back Markel Linzer had an axe to grind against Southside High, he certainly took out on them Friday night in the Yellow Jackets’ 53-13 win in the opening round of the Class 5A playoffs.
Linzer had more than 200 yards and four touchdowns in the first half and finished with 256 yards and averaged almost 18 yards per carry as NISH rolled out to a 26-0 halftime lead and cruised past the Sharks and into the second round. The Jackets will travel to No. 3 seed Zachary Friday with a spot in the quarterfinals awaiting the winner.
It was NISH’s first home playoff win since beating West Jefferson 44-12 in 2013. Incidentally, NISH lost to Zachary 34-30 in the second round the next week.
It was also the Jackets’ first playoff win in the new on-campus stadium.
“If Markel had something to prove, he never told me about it,” NISH coach Curt Ware said after Linzer’s explosive night. “I think he might know some people who go over there so that might have been some motivation for him.”
Maybe some motivation for the entire Jacket football team as well.
“Well, we are about 20 miles away from them so there is the chance of a budding rivalry there,” the NISH coach added. “But I just think that in the end we were ready to play tonight.
“We had a good week of practice, probably the best week we had all year. I would have been surprised if we didn’t play well tonight.”
And both NISH and Linzer did just that against their District 3-5A rivals, whose regular season game the previous week was canceled as a result of Southside dealing with a COVID reaction.
Linzer scored on first half runs of 38, 68, 56 and 42 yards against the Sharks. That’s 204 yards and four touchdowns on only four carries.
“He was able to turn the corner and get to the outside against them and they couldn’t catch up to him,” Ware said.
Defensively, NISH held Southside to six possessions in the first half and forced three-and-outs on four of them and even on the other two possessions, the Sharks couldn’t move the ball at all.
“Our defensive line was able to get pressure on the their quarterback and held them in check,” the NISH coach said.
In fact, the defense got in on the scoring fest in the third quarter as L’Taven Thompson had a fumble return for a score in the third quarter to give NISH a 33-0 lead.
Southside’s first touchdown on the game came on a 51-yard pass play in the third quarter. That was more offense than the Sharks had all night to that point.
“From the opening kickoff we played hard and fast and aggressive,” Ware said. “We let up a little bit in the third quarter but we regained our focus after they scored.”
Now the Jackets head to the No. 3 seed Broncos, the first time they’ve faced Zachary since that 2013 loss.
“They are one of the top teams in the state with a 5-star receiver and an LSU commit at quarterback,” Ware said. “We want to be where they are. You always want to play top teams like that as a measuring stick of where you are and how far you need to go to get there.”