The New Iberia Senior High softball team started the season the right way, with an opening day 13-3 victory over Delcambre.
The Yellow Jackets stung Delcambre early, scoring 11 runs in the first inning alone. Both teams went 0-0 until the fifth inning, where Delcambre scored once and NISH scored twice to claim the ten point lead that finished the game.
Ke’Asia St. Julien led the offense for the Yellow Jackets, scoring 3 runs and adding 5 RBIs from 4 times at bat. Neveah Courville scored 2 runs and had 1 RBI from 4 times at bat. Jaine Sewell pitched three innings and had 0 runs allowed and 3 strikeouts.
Head coach Kasha Brown takes over from longtime NISH coach Mitzi Lalande, who spent 18 seasons with the Yellow Jackets. Brown said that she is happy to pick up a win in her first game as head coach.
“It feels good. There is a lot of stigma with a new coach coming in, but I feel like we set our mark and just stuck to the plan and got it done.”
Brown said that she noticed her team’s mentality took a hit, and added that they needed to focus on, “just overcoming adversity.”
“When we strike out, we have to make sure that we come back on defense and don’t make any errors or take that strikeout to the next at bat,” explained Brown. “We have to continue to improve as the game goes on instead of regressing as we did.”
NISH finished last season with a 9-16 record, and Brown said that she has her sights set on a better performance now that she is in charge.
“(The goal) is definitely making state and winning more games than we lose. We want to win all of the home games and steal some on the road.”
NISH will be back in action on Thursday when they travel to Teurlings Catholic for their first away game of the season. The game begins at 4 p.m.