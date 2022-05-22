For the New Iberia Senior High football team, Friday’s scrimmage against North Vermilion was the beginning of a new and exciting chapter for the Yellow Jackets. After finishing the 2021 season with a 0-10 record, former defensive coordinator Josh Lierman returned to the sideline to lead NISH as head coach.
The changes to the team have already begun, as NISH abandoned the Wing-T offense that was used by former coach Curt Ware.
“I’m proud of the guys, they played hard,” said Lierman. “That’s what we said coming in here, we’re installing a brand new defense and offense, so really we want to learn how to play as hard as we can possibly play. I think they did that and I’m proud of them for it. We’ve got some guys learning to lead, which is helping us too. When you have leaders with good character and you play hard, you have a shot.”
Leading the new offense for the Yellow Jackets was sophomore quarterback Allen Hamilton. Standing over six feet tall, Hamilton ran the first team offense with composure and athleticism. Lierman said that he expects Hamilton to continue developing, both as an athlete and as a leader.
“Allen has the potential to be a really good quarterback,” he said. “He’s only a sophomore, going to be a junior, so he’s got a lot of growing to do in the leadership aspect as well as playing quarterback. I think that he’s going to be really good.”
NISH used their game time to work on as many different styles as they could, both offensively and defensively. The Yellow Jackets found success on the ground with its experienced corps of running backs, and Hamilton was able to stretch the field with accurate passing all night. NISH did have a few problems with pass protection, but fans can expect it to be worked out over the summer.
“We’re trying to do something new, so not even a quarter of the offense is taught,” Lierman explained. “Coach Hunter, the offensive coordinator, wanted to mix it up to see what we can do. You’re trying to learn about yourself in the Spring game, you’re not necessarily trying to win. I think we learned a lot about ourselves today.”
The game concluded with each team beginning their drive in the red zone, and the aggressive NISH defense found themselves involved in a shoving match with the North Vermilion team following a tackle for a loss. While coaches from both sides were quick to move in and separate the players, NISH fans were happy to see that a fighting spirit had finally returned to their team.
“I think that there is a fine line between playing hard and getting out of hand with it, and you have to find that line,” Lierman said. “I’m proud of them for playing hard, but you have to play hard for one another, not necessarily to show someone up. I think that’s part of just learning how to play hard, finding that line.”
Despite the arrival of a new, but not unfamiliar, head coach, much of the NISH coaching staff are returning from last season. Lierman said that his familiarity with the rest of the coaches makes his job easier.
“We have a good group of guys,” he said. “It’s not about me, it’s about everybody. Almost everybody that is with us has coached with us before, only one guy is new. It’s just a good group of guys and good coaches, so I think it’s a really good staff leading a lot of really good kids with character. I think we can be competitive.”