After dropping three straight games at the Carencro Tournament, New Iberia Senior High girls basketball returned home Tuesday night for the Lady Jackets home opener.
St. Thomas More provided the opposition as NISH led by as many as 20 points before holding off an STM rally in the fourth quarter for the 47-40 win as New Iberia improved to 3-4 on the season.
“We kind of toughened our schedule this year,” NISH girls basketball coach Robert Pinckney said. “We played some tough competition to open the season to get us ready for district and to help us out with seeding come playoff time.
“The last couple of years we’ve been like the 30th seed and while we’ve been in the playoffs and made the first round, we’d like to be in a position to host a playoff game this year.”
Davinique Hardin led NISH with 14 points and Imari Miller added 12 for the Lady Jackets, who led 38-24 after three quarters before STM outscored the Lady Jackets 14-9 in the final quarter to cut into the lead but couldn’t come all the way back.
“We made it tough in the end,” Pinckney said. “Give credit to STM. They didn’t quit. They cut the lead to seven by the end of the game. We did some things that we need to get better on as a team.
“We made some mistakes down the end, took some shots that we didn’t need to. We told the girls that if the layup wasn’t there pull the ball back out. We were at home for the first time this season and we were pressing. They just need to learn to relax and play basketball.”
Angelle Doucet led STM (4-2) with 15 points and Claire Hader added nine points for the Lady Cougars.
For Pinckney, the 2019-20 season has the potential to be special with six seniors who have been playing together since they were freshmen.
“I’m expecting a good run with this group,” Pinckney said. “But then on the flip side, we have seven freshmen that we’re mixing in with this group.
“At times, it’s going to look bad but when these seniors leave, the freshmen are going to be sophomores and it’s going to be there turn. We have to get them integrated into our system and we are going to take out bumps and bruises now to get them ready for next year.”
Pinckney’s six seniors this year are Imari Miller, Davinique Hardin, Kamryn Michael, Karlyn Butler, Bra’lazia Butts and Dahsa Daniels. Another senior Roneisha Walker, joins the team in January after having to sit out as a transfer.
“These girls want to get past the first round. That’s the goal this year,” Pinckney said. “To do that you have to play tough teams and that’s what we’re doing.
“If not beat them, than at least compete and in that way end up with a nice seeding for the playoffs.”
NISH returns to action Friday at Breaux Bridge.
Parkview Baptist 80, Catholic High 40
Jaylyn Wright had 25 points and Aaliyah Cyprien added 22 as Parkview Baptist doubled up Catholic High, beating the Lady Panthers 80-40 Tuesday in a non-district game.
The Lady Eagles jumped out to a 21-7 first quarter lead and cruised to the win to improve to 3-0 om the season while CHS fell to 3-3.
Madison Bienvenu led Catholic High with 21 points while Lauren Bonin added 14 in the losing effort.
The Lady Panthers play in the Ascension Episcopal Tournament this weekend.
Franklin 73, Patterson 29
PATTERSON — Kamaya Williams led the way with 20 points and led three other players in double-figures as Franklin improved to 4-2 on the season with a 73-29 win over Patterson Tuesday.
Amiri Butler added 15 points, Makhai Fernandez chipped in 14 and Rontrinia Hawkins finished with 12 for the Lady Hornets, who bolted out to a 25-6 lead at the end of the first quarter and never looked back.
Franklin plays Vermilion Catholic today at Delcambre’s Lynette Viator Memorial Tournament.
Delcambre
The Lynette Viator Memorial Tournament gets underway today as four team will play a round robin format from today through Saturday.
In addition to Franklin and Vermilion Catholic today at 5:30 p.m., Delcambre will play Northside at 7 p.m.
Thursday, Vermilion Catholic and Northside will play at 6 p.m. Friday, Northside will play Franklin at 5:30 p.m. and Delcambre plays Vermilion Catholic at 7 p.m. and on Saturday morning, the tournament concludes with Delcambre and Franklin at 8 a.m.