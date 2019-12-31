ST. MARTINVILLE — Head coach Todd Russ and the New Iberia Senior High Yellow Jackets continue to pile up the wins.
With a 46-29 rout of Rayne in the finals of the St. Martinville Holiday Shootout on Sunday, NISH won its third tourney of the season and improved to 13-1.
Rayne (13-7) entered the championship game on a roll with back-to-back wins over St. Martinville (14-3) and Peabody Magnet (16-3).
Senior forward Leon Smith scored 25 in the semifinals vs. Peabody, the only team to hand NISH a defeat. Smith was averaging 30 points per game during the tourney but was limited to 8 on Sunday.
“I challenged Allen Walker and Jaterrius Fusilier to stop him,” Russ said. “I told them that we’re not going to win if they don’t do their job, and they took it personally.
“He’s a good player. I love watching Leon play...the energy, the excitement, the appreciation. I told him that, but we knew we had a task. We had a job to do and we accepted the challenge.”
Brennan Chatman fired in 16 points to lead NISH, followed by Walker (12), Fusilier (9) and senior point guard Stiles Jolivet (6).
“We’re still not right where we need to be,” Russ said. “The kids are playing hard. The effort is phenomenal, but when are they going to get more confident offensively? We should be better offensively, but the effort is definitely A-1.”
Chatman, who has been coming off the bench, accounted for 20 of his team’s 49 points in the semifinals vs. Cecilia. The left-handed sharpshooter drained 10 3-pointers in the final two games of the tournament.
“We have guys not playing to the best of their ability yet,” Russ said. “I don’t know where we’re going to end up. It’s still early in the season. We have a long way to go. We beat a really good Rayne team that wouldn’t go away by hanging our hat on defense. That’s what we do. We defend.”
NISH held Breaux Bridge to 23 points in the quarterfinals. The Yellow Jackets have defeated the reigning Class 4A champs twice and the reigning 5A champ (Thibodaux) on its home court.
“What makes us so tough on defense is that everybody trusts that what we do works,” Russ said. “Everybody who comes through our program from freshmen on up believes that what we ask them to do is in the best interest of the program - not just them, but the program.
“There’s no special technique we use. There are no special drills we do. Are guys are unselfish. They get coached real hard and they don’t mind. They’re all about what’s best for NISH.”
The Yellow Jackets closed the third quarter on 10-0 run to take a 36-19 lead.
A Fusilier slam dunk was followed by four straight points from Jolivet.
Chatman then knocked down a field goal and Fusilier scored off an offensive rebound as the quarter ended.
“We played probably one of the toughest defensive teams in the state,” Rayne head coach Darrell Caesar said.
“Coach Russ does a great job of getting them prepared for games and making them tough.
“He preaches defense and has his kids playing hard-nosed basketball. We just didn’t execute on offense. It was our first time seeing that type of pressure.
“It’s a good learning experience and now we know where we have to get better.”